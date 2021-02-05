Murray State (8-9, 5-7 OVC) vs. Eastern Kentucky (14-3, 8-2)
McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. CST (Stream: ESPN+)
BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Eastern Kentucky. Murray State has won by an average of 13 points in its last seven wins over the Colonels. Eastern Kentucky's last win in the series came on March 7, 2014, an 86-83 win.
LEADING THE WAY: Tre King has put up 16.4 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Colonels. Wendell Green Jr. is also a primary facilitator, accounting for 14.4 points and 5.6 assists per game. The Racers have been led by KJ Williams, who is averaging 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds.
DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Racers have given up only 65.8 points per game to OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 71 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.
CREATING OFFENSE: Green has either made or assisted on 45% of all Eastern Kentucky field goals over the last three games. Green has 26 field goals and 21 assists in those games.
DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Murray State is 7-0 when it holds opponents to 40.3% or worse from the field, and 1-9 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Eastern Kentucky is 13-0 when it allows 48.3% or less from the field and 1-3 whenever opponents exceed that mark.
TOUGH DEFENSE: Eastern Kentucky has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.5% of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.