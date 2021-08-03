Murray State Athletics announced the launch of a facility master plan on Tuesday, “a visionary step forward to maximize player development, recruiting and position the Racers’ facility portfolio competitively within the Ohio Valley Conference.”
An in-depth study of each athletic facility was done in consultation with university leadership, architects, engineers and construction professionals to determine the current viability, create a needs assessment and outline scope of work for each venue, according to a news release from the university.
The guiding principles for the plan, according to the university, are:
• Enhance the day-to-day student-athlete experience.
• Provide first-class facilities to maximize player development and recruiting.
• Design an integrated and cohesive facility portfolio for cross-functional use by multiple sports programs.
• Create an athletic village that maximizes the fan experience, enhances campus life and better serves the local community.
The CFSB Center, Roy Stewart Stadium, Bennie Purcell Courts, Pat Spurgin Range, Cutchin Field, Johnny Reagan Field, Marshall Gage Track, Miller Memorial Golf Course, Racer Arena and Racer Field were all studied and evaluated. A new Athletics Performance Center is included in the plan.
Among examples of the upgrades Athletic Director Kevin Saal cited in a video on the school’s athletics website were artificial turf and video boards for Reagan Field and Racer Field; “club space” and locker room enhancements at Stewart Stadium; and “permanent lower bowl seating,” LED ribbon boards and “club space” at the CFSB Center.
“We desire to become the centerpiece athletics destination in western Kentucky,” Saal said. “Not only for our teams, but also for other events, camps, clinics, student programming and showcases. This plan is associated with the upcoming 2022 capital campaign for Murray State University. We haven’t taken this process lightly. This facility master plan has been a collective effort and we’re eager to develop the resources necessary to achieve this important initiative for Murray State.”
