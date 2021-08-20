MURRAY — The Murray State Athletics Department has received a new transformative six-figure commitment to the “Clear the Track” fundraising campaign in support of the Racer Football program.
Murray State alumni Tommy and Sandy Draffen have made a $100,000 gift, reinforcing their support of Coach Dean Hood, his staff and the young men who develop within the Racer football program.
“Shortly after Coach Dean Hood’s introductory press conference on Dec. 14, 2019, I connected with Kevin Saal to congratulate him and express my appreciation for the hiring process and wisdom to bring a coach of such high character to Murray State University,” Draffen said. “After meeting personally with Kevin and Coach Hood a couple of weeks later and learning more about Coach Hood’s transformative whole-person student-athlete development program and the vision for Murray State football, we made a commitment to support them in this important, special and promising program. We are very impressed by the leadership and vision shared by Dr. Bob Jackson, Kevin Saal and Coach Hood to bring championship caliber football back to Murray State.
“Not only that, but the vision for the future of Racer athletics across all disciplines is something we are excited about. Sandy and I encourage alumni to strongly consider supporting Murray State football, which in turn will produce resources to support the growth and development of 330 student-athletes in all 15 sports programs.
“This will help raise the regional and national profile of Murray State University which will benefit not only the student athletes but the entire student body, administration and the community.”
Tommy Draffen, a native of Mayfield, graduated in 1987 with a bachelor of science in applied math.
Sandy, also a native of Mayfield, earned a bachelor of science in occupational safety and health in 1989. Currently residing outside of Los Angeles, Tommy and Sandy have championed development of young people throughout their lives, serving prominent roles in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, coaching high school football and serving their local community.
Launched in tandem with Hood’s hiring as the head football coach in December of 2019, the “Clear the Track” campaign has received gifts and pledges approaching $800,000 to date. Currently, the total per year commitment (over the next four years) is nearly $200,000 in new resources to support Racer Football.
All private funds contributed to the campaign directly support Racer football in several critical areas including but not limited to facility upgrades, nutrition, recruiting and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.