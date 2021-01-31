HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Murray State freshman sprinter Teliya James won two events at the Thundering Herd Invite on Saturday. The Racers had six victories at the four-team event alongside Marshall, Ohio and West Virginia at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex. It is the first full-team meet for Murray State since February 2020.
James won the 60 meters in 7.67 seconds and the 200 meters in 25.13 seconds. Kenia Seals (7.81), Jumiya Denning (7.83) and Rachel Hagans (7.83) finished second, third and fourth in the 60 meters for the Racers.
Hagans did win the long jump with a distance of 5.43 meters. Jasmine Claunch took the triple jump in 11.55 meters. Meghan Fletcher won the high jump with 1.68 meters. Lucia Herrero-Yanez was victorious in the 300 meters with a time of 40.67, good for a third place tie in Murray State history.
