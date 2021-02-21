With one swing of the bat of Sierra Gilmore, Murray State salvaged a spilt of its two games at the Jaguar Classic in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday.
In the Racers' second contest of the day, Gilmore drilled an 0-2 pitch in the fourth inning over the outfield wall for the lone run in a 1-0 victory over South Alabama, the tournament's host school.
Hannah James struck out seven and gave up just one hit and one walk to get the win for MSU. James is now fifth on the all-time strikeouts list for the Racers at 198. Gilmore finished with two his on the day with the homer being the 19th of her career.
Earlier Saturday, the Racers fell to Lipscomb, 4-0.
The Racers (2-6) will close the weekend in Mobile with one final game today at 10 a.m. against Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.