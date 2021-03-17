MURRAY — Marti Floyd took the pass from Rebecca Kubin in the 27th minute and fired it past Austin Peay goalkeeper Chloé Dion for the only goal in Murray State's 1-0 triumph in Ohio Valley Conference soccer action at Cutchin Field on Tuesday. It is the third 1-0 loss of the season for the Governors.
Dion finished the game with seven saves' her career high. Tori Case and Claire Larose each took a shot on goal for Austin Peay in the first half, but Murray State goalkeeper Jenna Villacres hept those and all other shots out of the net all day long.
Murray State started the second half on the attack, taking shots on goal in the 53rd and 60th minute, but they were unable to best Dion again. The Govs got their best scoring opportunity of the second half in the 69th minute, but Villacres was up to the task and made the save on Abby Therrell, a Murray alumna making her final appearance in her hometown.
In the 88th minute of the match, Murray State had two looks at the Governors goal, but Dion saved the initial shot by Kubin and the rebound shot by Floyd to hold the deficit at a single goal and keep the Governors in the game to the end.
