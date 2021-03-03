Jordan Cozart hit a three-run homer, as Murray State beat Arkansas State 9-6 Tuesday at Reagan Field in Murray.
Cade Vernon got the first start of his career, going three innings, only allowing two hits, one run, zero earned runs and struck out one. Connor Holden came in the ninth to shut the door on Arkansas State and picked up his second save of the season. The Murray State pitching staff featured six different arms and gave up only two earned runs in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.