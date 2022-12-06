DRAFFENVILLE — On Saturday, the Murray High School Tigers traveled to Marshall County to participate in the annual Hoopfest event at Reed Conder gymnasium. The Tigers defeated the visiting Montgomery Bell Academy Big Red with a 55-49 finish, with sophomore Kobe Watson leading Murray to victory.

The Tigers started slowly without standout Grant Whitaker for the third consecutive game due to a hand injury and coming off a night game against Hopkinsville on Friday. They quickly trailed behind the Big Red in the first quarter despite a stunning left corner 3-point shot from Watson.

