DRAFFENVILLE — On Saturday, the Murray High School Tigers traveled to Marshall County to participate in the annual Hoopfest event at Reed Conder gymnasium. The Tigers defeated the visiting Montgomery Bell Academy Big Red with a 55-49 finish, with sophomore Kobe Watson leading Murray to victory.
The Tigers started slowly without standout Grant Whitaker for the third consecutive game due to a hand injury and coming off a night game against Hopkinsville on Friday. They quickly trailed behind the Big Red in the first quarter despite a stunning left corner 3-point shot from Watson.
With less than three minutes, Murray took a 7-6 lead over Montgomery Bell Academy with a shot by Lincoln English. A minute later, Zavion Carman and Collin Wilson pushed the Murray score to 11-8. However, the Big Red tied it at 13-13 as the quarter ended.
The Tigers kept a 15-13 with six minutes to play before halftime. But like the previous quarter, MBA snuck past Murray and took a 21-15 lead as Murray’s head coach Dior Curtis called a timeout to regroup his Tigers. Although the Tigers were able to progress, MBA led 26-23 going into halftime.
Watson, who earned MVP of the game, tied it at 7:15 in the third quarter, making it 26-26. The sophomore continued to command the court in the second half of the game. Watson led the Tigers with 16 points and finished with six rebounds.
With a dazzling dunk and a 3-point shot from the Big Red, Montgomery Bell Academy took a 31-26 lead with less than five minutes left in the third quarter. Despite being down, the Tigers continued to fight as Jeremiah Jones made it 31-28.
The Tigers cut the lead to one point with 55 seconds left in the third quarter as Wilson battled through a sea of MBA defenders to make it 37-36. However, Murray could not catch a break against MBA’s offense as the quarter ended with the Big Red leading 39-37.
MBA got into foul trouble during the fourth quarter, which landed Murray’s English at the free throw line, tying the game 39-39 with seven minutes left in the contest. English returned to the free throw line, giving the Tigers a 40-39 lead. A minute later, Watson hit a 3-pointer for Murray, adding to his impressive performance. However, MBA matched it to make it 43-42.
The fourth quarter continued to be action-packed with Carman, Watson, and Drew May’s performances.
With less than two minutes to play, Watson added another 3-point shot to make it 51-47. Two successful free throws by the sophomore put his Murray team up by five points against the visiting team from Nashville with 1:11 left on the clock.
The Tigers added to their total, finalizing the 55-49 win over Montgomery Bell Academy. The team will host University Heights on Tuesday night at home before traveling to Muhlenberg County on Friday night and competing in the Ken-Tenn Classic at Calloway County over the weekend.
MURRAY 55, MONTGOMERY BELL ACADEMY 49
MBA: K. Die 16, J. Roberts 14, A. Smith 11, C. O’Neal 5, N. Brunetti 3. FIELD GOALS: 16 (J. Roberts 8, K. Die 6, A. Smith 2). 3-POINTERS: 27 (K. Die 3, A. Smith 3, J. Roberts, C O’Neal, N. Brunetti). FREE THROWS: 6/17.
MURRAY: K. Watson 16, L. English 14, C. Wilson 11, Z. Carman 8, D. May 4, J. Jones 2. FIELD GOALS: 16 (L. English 5, Z. Carman 4, C. Wilson 4, D. May 2, J. Jones 1). 3-POINTERS: 4/11 (K. Watson 4). FREE THROWS: 11/20. RECORD: 3-0.
