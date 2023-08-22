Over the weekend, the Murray Tigers closed out the Lake Area Bowl at Trigg County High School, facing the hosting Wildcats. Under the direction of new head coach Melvin Cunninghman, the Tigers secured the win in a 41-21 victory.

“We did some good things, but still have a lot to work on,” Cunningham said. “We had eight possessions but didn’t score on two of them and when we didn’t score it was our fault. I did think we did a good job coming out after halftime, we made some adjustments at halftime and were obviously able to come out with the points.”

