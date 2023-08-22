Over the weekend, the Murray Tigers closed out the Lake Area Bowl at Trigg County High School, facing the hosting Wildcats. Under the direction of new head coach Melvin Cunninghman, the Tigers secured the win in a 41-21 victory.
“We did some good things, but still have a lot to work on,” Cunningham said. “We had eight possessions but didn’t score on two of them and when we didn’t score it was our fault. I did think we did a good job coming out after halftime, we made some adjustments at halftime and were obviously able to come out with the points.”
The Tigers have turned a new leaf of football, going from a 2022 that tallied just 618 passing yards on the year. In their first game of the 2023 season, the Tigers tallied 212 yards behind quarterback Collin Wilson. The senior went 14-of-21 and threw two touchdowns.
Among the top athletes on the receiving end of Wilson’s arm was freshman Daven Hood who three balls for 79 yards and a TD reception.
“He (Daven Hood) offensively really played well, he’s dynamic with the ball in his hands,” Cunningham said. “He had a few mistakes defensively but the thing about Daven is he is always accountable and he’s going to play hard the very next play. You can’t say enough good things about that young man.”
Despite the Tiger win, it was the Wildcats who struck first when sophomore Peyton Williams snagged a 44-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Jerimyah Shearer.
Murray was able to answer back before the first quarter closed when Kamden Hudspeth hauled in a short 3-yarder to even the score 7-7.
The Tigers continued their scoring action courtesy of Zavion Carman took a reception from Wilson for 16 yards to the house and the touchdown.
Heading into halftime with a 13-7 lead, Murray doubled down as the only touchdown in the third quarter. Kainoa Olive secured the first rushing TD of the night for the Tigers when he marched his way in for the 20-7 score.
Wilson added to his dominance in the third quarter for a QB keeper from 10 yards out to take the 27-7 lead. Trigg answered with a 71-yard bomb from Shearer to Kahmani Bush with 10 seconds on the clock to cut the deficit to 27-14.
Hood struck next with his lone TD of the night with 5:14 left to play. He snagged the 3-yard reception for the 34-14 score. Shearer added his second score of the night from two yards out as the man that could do anything for the Wildcats. He cut the deficit to 34-21 with 3:27 as the clock rolled over to Sunday morning.
Murray had the last laugh when it was all said and done, when Wilson added his second rushing touchdown from 28 yards out and the final 41-21 score.
The Tigers will look to ride their winning wave going into rivalry week. Murray will take on Calloway County at Roy Stewart Stadium Friday night in the Crosstown Classic with a 7 p.m. start, heat index pending.
