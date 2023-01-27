RICHMOND — Things were moving way too fast for Murray.
RICHMOND — Things were moving way too fast for Murray.
The Tigers can handle a fast pace, but Evangel Christian’s combination of size and speed left them on the down side of an up-and-down game Wednesday morning in the All “A” State Tournament.
Turnovers on one end turned into easy baskets on the other as Murray fell 65-43 in a first-round game at Baptist Health Arena.
Murray coach Dior Curtis said the Tigers don’t mind playing in a hurry, but the way this game played out was not what they had in mind.
“I told the guys, ‘You’ve got to be patient. You can play fast, but your mind has to move a little bit slower than your body does,’ ” Curtis said. “And the times that we didn’t do that we turned the ball over and gave them some free points.”
Murray committed 20 turnovers that led to 25 Evangel Christian points, most of them in transition.
“They’ve got some size and athletic ability that you don’t usually face on a normal basis, but I felt like our guys did a good job from time to time of handling it,” Curtis said. “We just got down a few points and then had to do some different things defensively.”
Evangel Christian shot 52% and scored 38 points in the paint. Meanwhile, Murray shot 33%, well below its season average of 48%.
The Tigers had moments of good ball movement, working the ball for several layups in the second half. But by then they were facing a double-digit deficit, and Curtis said they didn’t shoot well enough to make any headway.
“It’s really tough to do that, especially against a good, well-coached team, an athletic team. But I was proud of my guys and their effort,” he said. “When we finally got patient, we ended up cutting and doing some good things, getting to the basket.”
Grant Whitaker saw his first action of the season for Murray and had nine points and six rebounds in 18 minutes. The senior guard missed the Tigers’ first 19 games with a wrist injury suffered in the preseason.
“He gave us as much as he could tonight, so I was really proud of him as well,” Curtis said.
Kobe Watson led the Tigers with 13 points. He went 4-for-11 from 3-point range, where Murray was 6-for-20.
Murray held its own in the first quarter, leading 10-9 late in the period before Evangel Christian seized control of the game with an 11-2 run.
The Eagles led 30-19 at halftime, then scored the first seven points of the second half on three transition baskets. Seven of their nine field goals in the third period came in transition, allowing them to open a 50-26 lead.
Four players scored in double figures for Evangel Christian, led by Christian Doerr with 19 points, and four players had at least three steals each.
The Eagles also out rebounded the Tigers 35-29.
Murray, making its fourth straight All “A” appearance, improved on its trip to the quarterfinals a year ago by winning the First Region and a first-round game at the Boys Sweet Sixteen, and Curtis said he wants to realize there is much ahead for them this season.
“We have to bounce back, and we have district games coming up. Those district games are going to allow us to be able to get to the regional tournament, and once you get that we have a chance to get back to Rupp again,” he said.
However, he said he wanted this loss to sting a bit.
“All the guys were hurt, but they were very encouraged because of our past experience that we can come back and bounce back,” Curtis said. “We’ve got two seniors (who) won’t get a chance to play in the ‘A’ again, but the guys told them that they’re going to try to get them to Rupp Arena to play in the state tournament.”
MHS 10 9 10 14 — 43
ECS 14 16 20 15 — 65
MHS: Watson 13, Whitaker 9, Carman 6, May 5, Jones 5, Murphy 3, English 2. FIELD GOALS: 16 (Watson 4, Carman 3, Whitaker 3, May 2, Jones 2, English 1, Murphy 1). 3-POINTERS: 6 (Watson 4, May 1, Murphy 1). FREE THROWS: 5/10. RECORD: 12-8.
ECS: Doerr 19, Tilley 15, Malonga 11, Davis 10, Taylor 6, Chitapa 4. FIELD GOALS: 27 (Doerr 7, Tilley 7, Malonga 5, Davis 4, Taylor 2, Chitapa 2). 3-POINTERS: 4 (Doerr 2, Taylor 2). FREE THROWS: 7/13. RECORD: 17-3.
