The Murray swim team finished first in its meet on March 6 over Henry County, McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman.
Murray finished with an overall team score of 1,043.5 to take first place.
McCracken County took third place with an overall team score of 510, while Tilghman took fourth with a team score of 141.
On the girls side, McCracken took second place in its competitions with 273 points.
The boys took third behind Henry County with a total score of 237.
Murray swept first place on both the girls and boys sides with the girls team scoring 597 and the boys’ team scoring 446.5.
The Mustangs took the boys 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3 minutes, 39 seconds. Mark Ballard, Braxton Carson, Grant Stoerger and Kaleb Suitor were the four in the relay to get the win.
For the girls 400-yard freestyle relay, Murray took first and second with two separate teams. Both teams finished close to each other, with the first-place Murray team finishing with a time of 4:01 and the second team finishing three seconds later.
Paducah Tilghman took first place in the boys 100-yard backstroke. Leon dos Remedios finished with a time of 1:05 to take first, just in front of McCracken County’s Braxton Carson who finished in 1:07.
