The Murray High School girls and boys soccer programs walked away with a pair of wins Thursday night at St. Mary High School. Not only did they add a digit to their win column, but they also claimed the title of First Region All "A" Classic Champion.
The Lady Tigers started out the night with a 7-0 victory over the Lady Viking sand the Tigers closed out the night with a 3-1 win over the Vikings.
LADY TIGERS 7, LADY VIKINGS 0
After a defense heavy opening 20 minutes of play where neither Murray or St. Mary could get a shot to go in, Hannah Elmore was able to break the silence with a dead center goal with 21 minutes left in the opening half. Just two short minutes later, Presley Hatchett added a goal of her own in a crowded box to make it a 2-0 ballgame. The Lady Tigers kept their food on the gas, adding one more goal before halftime for a 3-0 cushion courtesy of Carrigan Tucker.
The second half is where sophomore Kendyll English started to have her fun. She got three consecutive goals in the second half of play to secure a hat trick and take the commanding 6-0 lead. Her final goal game courtesy of a header on a corner kick with 19 minutes remaining in the game.
Brooklyn Owens was able to cap off the contest with 12 minutes to spare for the final 7-0 score and the First Region All "A" Classic title.
In total, the Lady Tigers took 18 shots on goal with seven breaking the threshold and their goalie Ella Parker secured four saves on the night.
A valiant effort on the Lady Vikings side of the ball let to nine saves for Milleah Smith in the goal with Audrey sims and Katie O'Neill each taking two shots on goal.
The Lady Tigers hold a 3-1 record while the Lady Vikings sit at 0-2 still on the hunt for their for victory.
Closing out the night and completing the sweep for Murray High was a 3-1 victory for the boys ball club.
The Tigers wasted no time getting their first ball beyond the line when Nate Wyatt scored on a second chance shot off of an original corner kick just five minutes into play.
St. Mary would answer back with 27 minutes to play in the opening half when Edward O'Neill assisted to younger brother William O'Neill on a corner kick to tie the game 1-1.
With the score knotted up at halftime it was still anybody's game. It was Murray however who would break the tie courtesy of a penalty kick on a St. Mary yellow card in the box. This made way for Nicholas Clinton to head in the PK just nine minutes into the second half for the 2-1 score.
Murray would cap off the night with seven minutes to spare when freshman Micah Wyatt nailed an uncontested goal inside the box for the 3-1 final score and All "A" Classic title.
On defense, Brett Haas claimed 16 saves on the night for the Vikings and Frank Fronza needed just two saves to keep the Tigers ahead.
Murray remains undefeated a 5-0, while the Vikings still hunt for their first win, holding a 0-1-1 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.