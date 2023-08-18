The Murray High School girls and boys soccer programs walked away with a pair of wins Thursday night at St. Mary High School. Not only did they add a digit to their win column, but they also claimed the title of First Region All "A" Classic Champion.

The Lady Tigers started out the night with a 7-0 victory over the Lady Viking sand the Tigers closed out the night with a 3-1 win over the Vikings.

