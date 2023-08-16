The Murray High School soccer teams traveled to Mayfield to take on the Cardinals in a doubleheader matchup in the First Region All “A” Classic. Both Murray teams shutout Mayfield in these matchups. The Lady Tigers took the first game of the night by a final score of 10-0 and the Tigers won by a score of 7-0.
Lady Tigers 7, Lady Cardinals 0
Scoring started early in the girls’ game, when Isabella Bourne poked one into the net seven minutes into the game for the Lady Tigers. Kendyll English followed this with her first goal out of four in the half.
Junior Ava Flota scored next for Murray, making it a 3-0 lead. English then scored back-to-back goals to secure her hat trick and extend the Lady Tigers’ lead to five.
Flota followed this with her second goal of the night with 20 minutes left in the half. Hannah Elmore got her first goal a few minutes later when she struck a ball past the goalie to give Murray a seven goal lead. English found the back of the net for her fourth and Murray’s final goal of the half.
Coming out of the break with an 8-0 lead, senior Addison Foley scored within a minute to extend the team’s lead. The Lady Tigers finished the match with the 10-0 win.
Tigers 7, Cardinals 0
The boys’ scoring started in the seventh minute when Kellen Crouch got through the defense to score and junior Max Rosa split the defenders to increase the Tigers’ lead to two. Some great defense on both sides with some impressive saves by Mayfield goalkeeper Alex Ajanel kept the game 2-0 going into halftime.
Nate Wyatt scored his first of the night five minutes into the second half. This, followed by a Preston Key score, made it 4-0 with 20 minutes to play.
Nico Abel was able to score two consecutive goals within five minutes to extend the Murray lead to six. One final goal with a minute left by Wyatt secured the Tiger win with a 7-0 final score.
The Murray girls improve to 2-1 while the boys remain undefeated at 4-0. Both Murray teams play at St. Mary on Thursday night while both Mayfield teams take the rest of the week off and return to action Monday also against St. Mary.
