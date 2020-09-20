MURRAY -- Since 2013, Murray has been the First Region's representative in the All "A" State soccer tournament.
Things didn't change on Saturday afternoon, either, as the Lady Tigers got a hat trick from sophomore forward Kyra Jones and a brace from junior forward Hollis Bourque en route to an emphatic 8-0 win over St. Mary at Mallary France Field.
For more than 34 minutes, the Lady Vikings were stout defensively -- locked in a 0-0 battle with the hometown Tigers thanks to some strong backline work and good goalkeeping from Ellie Roof.
Murray finally scratched the scoreboard in the 35th minute, when freshman forward Makira Bomar crashed the goal on a loose ball.
Jones would score her first goal of the match three minutes later behind an assist from senior forward Abby Elmore -- good enough for a 2-0 halftime lead.
"Before the game started, I kept telling them that it didn't have to be a pretty goal," noted Murray coach Shauna Traylor. "Who wants to have the...I don't want to say 'ugliest' goal...but just the 'hustle' goal. It can be anything. And Makira Bomar had that with the first goal. It wasn't pretty. But she just finished. Knocked in there three or four times, and that just started us off."
At halftime, Traylor simply asked her squad to test Roof between the posts -- a place where sophomore Lady Vikings keeper Anistyn Thomas had 22 saves alone on Sept. 15 against Marshall County.
Roof saved the first three shots of the second half (and nine shots overall in the final 40 minutes), before Murray motored for six goals on 21 shots after halftime: Bourque in the 47th, Jones in the 52nd, an Angela Gierhart header in the 58th, Bourque in the 61st, Jones in the 62nd, and Peyton Wray in the 76th.
"With our 30 shots in the first half, we still really hadn't tested Roof," Traylor added. "It was just her picking up the ball or it was coming to her hands. We've talked a lot about that: testing the goalkeeper. Make them make a save, or a fumble, or something with it.
"St. Mary played a very deep line, and so outside shots weren't working. Toward the end of the game, Peyton hit an outside shot...and we hit a couple more. But I was telling our girls to give-and-go and get around them. I was trying to tell them that in the first half, but it took in the second half."
Next up: Second Region All "A" champion University Heights Academy on Sept. 24 in Murray. And the Lady Blazers boasts the elite talent of senior Grace Pape (10 goals), senior Kate Cansler (eight goals) and sophomore keeper Chelsea Utterback (five goals allowed in four games).
Tigers tame St. Mary for title
In the nightcap, Murray picked up its fourth-straight win and erased rough memories of an early All "A" exit in 2019 with a 4-0 throttling of the defending-champion Vikings.
The Tigers scored two rapid-fire goals in the first five minutes of the match, courtesy of Abraham Leon and Caden Cain, and eventually outshot St. Mary 18-4.
Leon picked up his second goal in the 60th minute, as a cross from junior Trey Boggess helped free up the junior forward/midfielder for the score.
Jones scored his goal in the 75th minute, putting the match out of reach.
Next up for the Tigers: University Heights Academy, which is currently 3-0 with matches against Christian County and Hopkins County Central before Thursday's tangle at Murray. Senior William Bryan, who scored 38 goals in 2019, already has 18 goals in just three games for the Blazers in 2020.
