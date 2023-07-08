MSU Golf
Provided by MSU Athletics

The Murray State women’s golf team placed five student-athletes on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars Team for the 2022-23 school year as announced from the WGCA’s home office in Coral Springs, Florida.

Payton Carter (Henderson, Ky.), Alma Garcia (Oaxaca, Mexico) and Eliza Mae Kho (Miri, Malaysia), McKenna Stahl (Bowling Green, Ky.) and Kaitlyn Zieba (Hanson, Ky.) were in a group of student-athletes that numbers more than 1,400 across all levels of women’s collegiate golf.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In