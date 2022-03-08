EVANSVILLE, Ind. — No. 22 Murray State is headed back to the NCAA Tournament.
Tevin Brown scored a team-high 23 points, Justice Hill added 21 points, and the Racers edged Morehead State for a 71-67 victory in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship game Saturday night at the Ford Center. Murray State won its 20th consecutive contest, the 18th conference title in program history and will return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018-19.
After the final buzzer and handshake line, Murray State coach Matt McMahon ran to the team’s bench and jumped on top to wave at the Racer-heavy crowd in celebration.
“What a special night,” McMahon said afterward. “It’s what March Madness is all about. Unbelievable atmosphere, two elite teams — I have a lot of respect for how tough and how hard and well-coached the Morehead State team is. That was just a war of a game. Just so proud of our players. Like they have all year, they found a way to win.
“This was a special night. I know it’s one we’ll remember forever.”
To get there, the Racers (30-2) had to overcome Morehead State big man Johni Broome, who posted a game-high 32 points with eight rebounds. The 6-foot-10 freshman also made things difficult on OVC Player of the Year KJ Williams, who was limited to eight points but grabbed 10 boards.
Murray State surged ahead early behind the efforts of a 12-2 run to start the contest, but the Eagles (23-11) answered with an 18-2 run for a six-point lead midway through the first half.
“I thought we came out and really executed well,” McMahon said. “They make it really difficult on you defensively with their switching and their pressure.
“The game was exactly what I thought it would be — two really good teams, and you would have to claw and scratch for everything you get.”
The two squads went into halftime at a 34-all stalemate.
Hill’s floater in the lane pushed the Racers to a 59-53 advantage with 7:23 left, but the Eagles stayed within striking distance with a 5-0 run in response.
Tray Hollowell drilled a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left that drew Morehead State to within 66-64, but Williams split a pair of free throws moments later to give his team a three-point advantage.
Brown blocked Hollowell’s game-tying 3-point attempt with 14.5 seconds left, outjumped everyone to grab the loose ball and took a hard fall to the floor.
He split two foul shots for a four-point lead, only for Hollowell to bank in a 3 with 7.9 seconds remaining.
Brown converted two more foul shots for a three-point edge, and the Racers intentionally fouled to send the Eagles to the free-throw line. Ta’lon Cooper missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity, and Brown sank another two free throws to seal the victory.
“That block tonight will live in Murray State history forever,” McMahon said of Brown’s late-game defense.
For the game, Murray State shot 38.1% from the field, 10-of-22 from 3-point range (45.5%) and 13-of-19 at the free-throw line (68.4%) with 11 turnovers.
The Racers also won the rebounding battle 47-31, leading to a 16-7 edge in second-chance scoring.
Cooper and Hollowell finished with 12 points apiece for Morehead State, which shot 48.1% from the floor, 7-of-17 from long distance (41.2%) and 8-of-18 at the foul line (44.4%) with nine turnovers.
The Racers’ Brown, Hill and Williams were named to the OVC All-Tournament team alongside Morehead State’s Broome and Cooper.
Hill was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after averaging 14.5 points and four assists in two games.
“They just want to win,” McMahon said of his players. “That’s why we’re 30-2. That’s why we went 20-0 through the league. And that’s why we’re headed to the Big Dance.”
