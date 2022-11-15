Justin Morgan

Murray State freshman Justin Morgan celebrates one of his two early 3-point baskets during the Racers 90-53 win over Lindsey Wilson on Saturday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Murray State Racers secured their first win of the season as they cruised to a 90-53 victory in their home opener against the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders On Saturday night.

The win was a much need step in the right direction for the home team after dropping their season opener earlier in the week at Saint Louis, 91-68. With many new faces on the team, Murray State fans not only got to cheer on their team, but also saw early success from the newcomers.

