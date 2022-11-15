The Murray State Racers secured their first win of the season as they cruised to a 90-53 victory in their home opener against the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders On Saturday night.
The win was a much need step in the right direction for the home team after dropping their season opener earlier in the week at Saint Louis, 91-68. With many new faces on the team, Murray State fans not only got to cheer on their team, but also saw early success from the newcomers.
Freshmen Justin Morgan and Sam Murray II got their first points as Racers on Saturday night, seven for Morgan and six for Murray. Two early back-to-back 3-pointers from Morgan got the scoring momentum going for the home team and the rest of the team capitalized upon it to secure the win.
“It’s been a great transition from high school to college,” Morgan said. “Getting actual shots tonight felt good and I got the nerves out.”
One of the few familiar faces on the Racers roster and captain of the team, DJ Burns scored his Murray State career high on Saturday night. He led the team just shy of a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds. Burns says getting the win at home and seeing the younger guys get early success was great to see.
“They are great players, there’s not a hidden talent, these guys can hoop and they will hoop,” Burns said in reference to the freshmen.
Alongside Burns and the young guys, Rob Perry contributed 18 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting night from downtown, Jacobi Wood put up 13 of his own and Quincy Anderson added 10 points to put four Racers in double-figure scoring.
Murray State held the 46-27 lead heading into halftime in large part to unselfish ball movement to find the open man and best scoring opportunity. As a team, the Racers tallied 20 assists to the Blue Raiders 11.
“That’s what we want to get to and that’s how we want to play,” Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm said. “I give these guys a little bit of freedom, I do want them to place to floor, but I thought that was our biggest takeaway that I could noticeable see that we did make a conscious effort to share the ball and move the ball.”
The Racers led from start to finish, with a slight delay after Lindsey Wilson’s Rodney Lewis scored the first points of the night. Murray State dominated in fast break points with 23 on the night, controlled the paint with 48 points, while shooting 57.6% from the field, 60% from behind the arc and 61.9% from the charity stripe.
Murray State will spend the week competing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational with games on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. They will kick things off against Texas A&M on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. EST.
