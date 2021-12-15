Murray State Head Coach Matt Lodge has announced a free Racer soccer clinic with a donation for relief efforts in Mayfield.
Murray State Racers soccer announced the free camp to be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 18 at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky to benefit disaster relief efforts from the string of tornadoes that came through the area on Friday night.
The camp will be held for ages 7-13 and the cost of admittance will be donating an item for the restoration efforts in Mayfield, Ky. Items that will be accepted for donation in lieu of a camp fee are as follows: new socks, new undergarments, blankets, pillows, towels, sheets, toys, diapers, coats, winter clothes, shoes, toiletry items, food, water, and food/grocery gift cards.
To reserve a spot and receive more details email mlodge@murraystate.edu.
