A very small club grew by one on Thursday, as junior Macey Turley of the Murray State women’s basketball team was honored for her 1,000th career point. The ceremony took place just prior to the game against Tennessee State.
Turley, a graduate of Murray High School who is now a junior at Murray State, is the 20th member of the women’s basketball team’s 1,000-point club. She reached the milestone with her second of two free throws with 1:28 remaining in the Jan. 19 game at Belmont. Since that moment, the Murray native has added an additional 75 points to her tally, placing her at 14th on Murray State’s all-time scoring list with one and a half seasons remaining in her career.
Next up in the record book for Turley is Karen Johnson who sits at 13th all-time with 1,252 career points. Murray State Hall of Famer Sheila Smith is the Racers’ all-time leading scorer with 2,287 points, a record that has gone virtually unchallenged since Smith’s last game in 1989. Since then, only two other Racers have crossed the century mark: Ashley N. Hayes with 2,007 points in 2009 and Ke’Shunnan James with 2,191 points in 2018.
The daughter of Todd and Patti Turley, Macey Turley is majoring in exercise science on a pre-health professions track and is averaging 17.1 points per game for the Racers this season. The team was 7-8 overall entering Thursday’s game.
