The Racers’ 97th season of collegiate basketball begins with an exhibition game against Brescia (Nov. 1)
The 97th season of men’s collegiate basketball for the Murray State Racers in 2021-22 features a strong slate of non-conference games including Auburn, Memphis, Chattanooga and Middle Tennessee, as well the 74th season of basketball in the Ohio Valley Conference and three games Thanksgiving Week at the Naples Invitational.
“We are extremely excited about the 2021-22 season and can’t wait to get started with practice this week,” said Racer Head Coach Matt McMahon. “Our non-conference schedule features two potential top 10 teams in Auburn and Memphis, a great trip to Naples, Florida with a strong tournament field, as well as Saturday night home games at The Bank versus Chattanooga, Middle Tennessee, and Bellarmine. We look forward to welcoming our great Racer fans back to CFSB Center in November.”
The fun begins when the Racers host Brescia (Nov. 1) in an exhibition game and the season opener against Cumberland (Nov. 9) at the CFSB Center.
The rest of November sees the Racers host Bellarmine (Nov, 13) for the first meeting between the two. After playing their first road game of the season at Illinois State (Nov. 16), the Racers play three games at the Naples Invitational (Nov. 22-24) in Naples, Florida.
MSU meets East Tennessee in the first game and either Missouri State or Long Beach in the second contest.
In December, the Racers host Middle Tennessee (Dec. 4) and Chattanooga (Dec. 18).
In between, is MSU’s first game against Memphis since 2011 (Dec. 11).
The day features the Racers and Tigers at the FedexForum on either December 10 or 11.
The day gives Racer fans a chance to watch the current team, as well as the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and former Racer and 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant.
A decision on the date of this game will be announced later.
The Racers’ final game before Christmas finds them venturing to Auburn (Dec. 22) for their third meeting with the Tigers in the last five seasons.
The Racers seek their 28th Ohio Valley Conference championship when play begins with home games against Southeast Missouri (Dec. 30) and Tennessee Tech (Jan. 1).
The game with TTU marks only the sixth time in program history that the Racers will play on New Year’s Day.
The rest of the 18-game OVC schedule features Murray State taking on Belmont in Nashville (Jan. 15) and at home (Feb. 24).
The Racers travel to Austin Peay (Feb. 3) before hosting the Governors (Feb. 17).
MSU’s final regular season game is at SEMO (Feb. 26).
The OVC Tournament (March 2-5) will be played for the fourth consecutive year at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
The Racers, who have recent championship wins under Head Coach Matt McMahon in 2018 and 2019, seek the program’s 18th title and trip to the NCAA Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.