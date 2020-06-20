Murray State men’s basketball was already slated to play at Southern Illinois, Auburn and Middle Tennessee State as part of its 2020-21 non-conference road slate.
On Friday afternoon, another non-conference opponent came into focus.
According to documents obtained by The Memphis Commercial Appeal through open records request, reporter Jason Munz revealed the Racers are expected to play Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers on Nov. 21 at FedEx Forum in Memphis, with the date of the matchup subject to change “upon mutual agreement to accommodate the NBA schedule and a doubleheader with the Memphis Grizzlies.”
Clearly, the Racer contingent has a quickly brewing interest in the barbecue capital of the United States, with their prized former point guard Ja Morant now donning the Grizzlies’ colors.
But the matchup is more than just a budding mutual friendship. It’s a quality matchup between two teams bringing back a bulk of 2019-20 talent, setting the table for what could be a terrific tangle before Thanksgiving.
The Tigers, out of the American Athletic Conference, finished 21-10 last season and 10-8 in conference play behind the efforts of AAC Player of the Year Precious Achiuwa, DJ Jeffries, Alex Lomax, Boogie Ellis, Tyler Harris and Lester Quinones. Memphis was all but a lock for the 2020 NCAA Tournament and likely would’ve seen its seed-line jump with a deep run in the AAC Tournament had the COVID-19 pandemic not throttled the spring. Hardaway returns Quinones, Jeffries, Ellis and Lomax back in the fold alongside Virginia Tech transfer and the 6-foot-7 2019 All-ACC Freshman Team star Landers Nolley II, as well as Ahmad Rand — who’s been the top shot-blocker in junior college basketball for the past two seasons at USC Salkahatchie.
Nolley averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds a year ago as a redshirt freshman under first-year coach Mike Young, connecting on 31.6% of his 3-pointers, while Rand had slashes of 9.8 points/8.4 rebounds/4.3 blocks and 8.9 points/9.0 rebounds/5.0 blocks per game over the previous two years.
Murray State — which posted a 23-9 record this past season and a third-straight Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title — returns four starters in Tevin Brown, KJ Williams, DaQuan Smith and Demond Robinson, a deep bench led by Chico Carter Jr. and Devin Gilmore, a strong recruiting class (Jackson Sivills, Justice “Juice” Hill, Nicholas McMullen, Ja’Queze Kirby and Dionte Bostick), and the potential returning health of guard Brion Whitley and forward Matt Smith.
MSU last played the Tigers on Dec. 11, 2011, at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, in what proved to be a memorable 76-72 win for the Racers. It was the 10th consecutive victory for MSU and part of an historic 23-0 start to the year, with the Racers moving into the top 25 after the victory.
