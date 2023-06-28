The Murray State men’s and women’s golf programs announced plans for a first-of-its-kind golf scramble that benefits both teams. Played at Miller Memorial Golf Course, the four-man scramble will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 and is set for a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start.
This newly-founded event offers a fun day on the course and a chance for golf enthusiasts to make a positive impact on Racer Golf.
Entry fee for a single player is $250 and $1,000 as a team. The event will be limited to 36 teams.
What makes this scramble different is that the current student-athletes of the MSU golf teams are also bringing their clubs to interact with the players and hit shots on every hole.
“We are excited to bring the Murray State golfing community together,” MSU women’s coach Philip Nelson said. “Community and family are important to me, and it is an integral part of the continued development of this program. As a new coach, I am excited to meet more alums and all those who have supported the MSU programs in the past, introduce our awesome players to them, and communicate a clear vision and passion for the future of golf here as we build on what Velvet Milkman, Buddy Hewitt and Eddie Hunt accomplished.”
“It’s going to be fun to host our supporters, former players and friends who love the Racer golf teams,” MSU men’s coach Jacob Miller said.
“We’ll be making history in combining our men’s and women’s teams into one great fundraiser. The impact this event will make on our golf programs will allow us to compete at the top of the Missouri Valley Conference and make for a great student-athlete experience. We’ll have a great day at Miller Memorial and enjoy playing the game we love. Having our current student-athletes involved will also be a treat.”
Lunch will be provided before the event begins and dinner is served post-round and every player receives an MSU swag bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.