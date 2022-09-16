The Murray State men’s basketball team makes its first foray into the Missouri Valley Conference as the league announced the 2022-23 regular season schedule Thursday from the home office in St. Louis, Missouri.

With an ambitious 20-game schedule, The Valley will play two league games before Christmas. The Racers’ first MVC game is at home in the CFSB Center against Illinois State (Dec. 1) and their first road game is at Valparaiso (Dec. 4). After the Racers play their final non-conference game of the season at Middle Tennessee (Dec. 21), The Valley challenge ramps up again with the Racers hosting Southern Illinois (Dec. 29). New Year’s Day finds MSU playing at the Ford Center against the Evansville Aces.

