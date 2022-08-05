A new basketball season will not only bring new players and new opponents, but a for the Murray State University women’s basketball team, a new conference. The Missouri Valley Conference held a women’s basketball coaches media event to welcome the three new head coaches and their teams to the conference and also give conference president Jeff Jackson and coaches from each team an opportunity to address the media.
Of course with every new season comes new unknowns, and the upcoming 2022-23 season presents those same unknowns as well as some new ones.
Murray State head coach Rechelle Turner admits that joining the MVC still has many of unknowns. They don’t have their conference schedule just yet so they are unsure how their travel will play out. But Turner emphasized that while there have been many unknowns since the announcement of Murray joining the MVC, the known has been how they can train and how they can get better on and off the court.
“We decided from the beginning when this decision was made to focus on ourselves,” Turner said. “The only thing we can control is us. We have recruited hard, we’ve worked hard to improve the players that we have, our workouts, our summer sessions, everything that we’ve done is mainly focused on us because at this point that is the only thing we know.”
The Racers welcome back four starters from last season who Turner will heavily rely on to continue to build the program as they have in previous years. They also welcome three transfers from the transfer portal and brought on four freshmen through strong recruiting.
“I know that these players really want to put a lot into making our first year in the valley something to remember,” Turner said. “We feel really good about our roster, our depth, our chemistry and culture.”
Last season the Racers put on a 22-10 campaign including a 13-5 record in the OVC and an 11-3 record on their home floor. They won their quarterfinal matchup of the OVC championship in an 84-76 decision over SIUE but fell in the semifinals to Tennessee Tech 68-62. From there they qualified for the women’s NIT tournament where they met and ultimately fell to Vanderbilt 73-47.
“The goal is to win championships regardless of what’s been done before,” Turner said.
That will be the goal of this team yet again as they begin their new journey in the MVC.
