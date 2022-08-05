Racers

Rechelle Turner and the Murray State women’s basketball team have been focused on what they can control this off-season ahead of so many unknowns joining the MVC.

 COURTESY OF DAVE WINDER/MSU Athletics

A new basketball season will not only bring new players and new opponents, but a for the Murray State University women’s basketball team, a new conference. The Missouri Valley Conference held a women’s basketball coaches media event to welcome the three new head coaches and their teams to the conference and also give conference president Jeff Jackson and coaches from each team an opportunity to address the media.

Of course with every new season comes new unknowns, and the upcoming 2022-23 season presents those same unknowns as well as some new ones.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In