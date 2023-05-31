Applewhite

Alden Applewhite will join the Murray State men’s basketball program for the upcoming season. The 6-foot-7-inch forwards joins the Racers from the Portland Pilots where he played in 32 games averaging 7.7ppg and 2.9rpg.

 Photo courtesy of MSU Athletics

Murray State men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm announced the signing of 6-foot-7-inch forward, Alden Applewhite.

Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Applewhite joins the Racers after playing the 2022-23 season for Portland.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In