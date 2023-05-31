Murray State men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm announced the signing of 6-foot-7-inch forward, Alden Applewhite.
Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Applewhite joins the Racers after playing the 2022-23 season for Portland.
“We are excited to get Alden into our program,” Prohm said. “Alden is an experienced player and his versatility, length and size on the perimeter will be a benefit to us. We always want to recruit in the Memphis area because it has been very good to our program with the many talented players that have come to play for Murray State. He has an opportunity to improve his game and immerse himself into our culture.”
Applewhite saw action in 32 games and made five starts for the Portland Pilots in the 2022-23 season and had per game averages of 7.7 points and 2.9 rebounds. He was also ninth in the nation in free throw rate.
He began his collegiate career at Mississippi State in the 2021-22 season, after playing the 2020-21 season for Arizona Compass Prep.
Alden Applewhite joins Malek Abdelgowad (Cairo, Egypt), Nick Ellington (St. Louis, Mo.), John McCrear (Detroit, Mich.), Lawrent Rice (Huber Heights, Ohio) and Shawn Walker, Jr. (Elizabeth City, N.C.) in the Racers’ 2023-24 recruiting class.
