The Racers’ women’s and men’s games at the CFSB Center will be played on Wednesday.
Due to recent developments impacting the region, the Murray State women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader originally scheduled for Tuesday (Dec. 14) have been rescheduled for Wednesday (Dec. 15).
The Racer women’s team will host North Alabama at 5 p.m. at the CFSB Center with the men’s game against Tennessee Wesleyan to follow at 7 p.m.
