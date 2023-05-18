MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) announced a new partnership that allows the Racers' more than 350 student-athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

The new partnership with the brand management, marketing and licensing agency, allows for the use of MSU student-athletes' NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with the logos and marks of Murray State University.

