MURRAY, Ky. — Murray State Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) announced a new partnership that allows the Racers’ more than 350 student-athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).
The new partnership with the brand management, marketing and licensing agency, allows for the use of MSU student-athletes’ NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with the logos and marks of Murray State University.
“As the landscape of college athletics continues to change, we are constantly looking for unique ways to allow our student-athletes to recognize new NIL opportunities,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “Through this licensing partnership with The Brandr Group, we are giving our current and future student-athletes a proven resource to capitalize on NIL while also providing our fans with a new way to support the Racers.”
Student-athletes will have the option to voluntarily join a group licensing program in opportunities facilitated by TBG. Participation in the program will not limit any student-athletes’ NIL rights in their individual licensing and marketing activities. Potential licensees interested in learning more should contact Jim Neish at TBG.
Products that combine team logos and player names and numbers have accounted for a large portion of licensed sports merchandise sales at the professional level for decades, and this program opens the door for the same opportunities for student-athletes at the collegiate level.
“We are excited to be collaborating with Murray State Athletics to create NIL opportunities for their student-athletes” Rick Perko said, Vice President of Program Development at TBG. “Racers student-athletes will now have the ability to monetize their NIL through co-branded opportunities across Murray State’s merchandising and sponsorship portfolio. We look forward to partnering on an exciting, new program that supports Murray State student-athletes and delivers for their dedicated fans.”
Fans can expect to be able to purchase official Murray State merchandise, including team jerseys, with the name and number of their favorite Racers players who have joined the respective group licensing program once TBG enters into agreements with applicable school trademark licensees.
The Brandr Group (TBG) is a brand management, marketing and licensing agency powered by a team with decades of collective management experience for some of the world’s largest brands. TBG has emerged as the leading agency in group licensing programs, with rights to over 80 college athletic programs and their student athletes in the Name, Image and Likeness category including the biggest brands in college athletics. TBG partners with prominent brands, colleges, sponsors, corporate trademarks, athletes and events to cultivate, diversify and monetize intellectual property through professional brand management and licensing endeavors. For more information, please visit tbgusa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.