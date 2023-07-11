Riding a wave of momentum created by the transition into the Missouri Valley Conference, Racer Nation stepped up in a massive way to help Murray State Athletics more than double its previous fundraising record and set additional yearly-giving records along the way.
Less than a year after the hiring of Director of Athletics Nico Yantko, who came in and implemented new strategic fundraising initiatives to kickstart the highly-anticipated year, the Racers saw a 106.5% increase in fundraising productivity.
“Our vision for Murray State Athletics was to continue the tradition of excellence for our department, and this growth is a direct reflection of that,” Yantko said. “I want to thank our investors for believing in our vision and doing their part to positively impact our student-athletes. While we have made significant progress, the best is still to come.”
Over the last year, the department set the record for number of major gift commitments ($25,000+) in a month (six in January 2023) and the record for number of major gift commitments in a year (16). The Racers also saw the largest gift in over 14 years, a $250,000 commitment from Swift & Staley.
“Racer Nation is the best fan base in the country as we just ended an all-time record fundraising and sponsorship year for Racer Athletics by more than doubling last year’s support,” Murray State University President Dr. Robert Jackson said. “We are extremely grateful to the thousands of generous donors and dedicated sponsors who are helping us propel our athletic programs to a new and exciting level. These efforts require a team approach, leadership and a great deal of hard work and I want to thank Director of Athletics Nico Yantko and the Racer Athletics coaches, staff and student-athletes for all that they do to advance Murray State University.”
Additionally, the Racers saw a 29% increase in membership growth to the Racer Club, the most in a single year in department history, and raised $210,000 on the first-ever Day of Giving.
The record fundraising has allowed the department to begin work on numerous capital projects, including the Baseball/Softball Performance Center, upgrades to football team spaces, new LED lights in the CFSB Center and more. In total, the Racers have more than $1 million in projects currently underway.
Murray State also produced an incredible year in corporate sponsorships with nearly 30% growth over the same span.
The Racer Club plays a crucial role in helping support student-athlete scholarships, general operating budget, and facility enhancements. Investors play a critical role in funding the student-athlete experience and the competitive success of Murray State Athletics programs and student-athletes.
For more information on how to join the Racer Club, call (270) 809-3517
