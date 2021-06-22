The Basketball Tournament (TBT) — the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks — revealed Monday that The OverLooked, the Murray State alumni team, has been admitted into TBT’s 64-team field. The OverLooked will be competing in the Illinois Regional at the Peoria Civic Center from July 24-28.
The OverLooked is organized by Jeff Martin and coached by Bryan Sherrer and Terrence Miles. Their current roster includes Murray State alums B.J. Jenkins (2008-11), Donte Poole (2008-12), Ivan Aska (2008-12), Isaiah Canaan (2009-13), Ed Daniel (2009-13), Brandon Garrett (2010-13), Jeffery Moss (2012-16), Jonathan Fairell (2013-15) and Shaq Buchanan (2017-19) as well as Nate West (Letourneau) and Rasheed Sulaimon (Duke/Maryland).
The No. 6 seed The OverLooked will take on the No. 11 seed Heartfire in a first-round game at 4 p.m. July 24. If The OverLooked advances to the second round, they will face the winner of Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alumni) and Force of Seoul at 6 p.m. July 26. The third and final game of the Illinois Regional will take place at 6 p.m. July 28. TV broadcast information will be announced soon.
Two teams will advance from each of TBT’s four regionals to compete in Championship Weekend at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. Quarterfinal games will be played July 31, and the semifinals will be Aug. 1. The TBT Championship game will be Aug. 3, where one player will hit a shot during the Elam Ending to win his team $1 million.
For more information on The OverLooked and tickets for this year’s TBT, visit TheTournament.com.
