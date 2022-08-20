MURRAY — On Friday night, the gridiron returned as spectators filled the stands and pep squads prepared for battle. As the Murray High School band played, the Tigers took the field, hosting the visiting Crittenden County Rockets at Ty Holland Stadium.
The Tigers wasted no time getting the program’s first victory this season, defeating the visiting Crittenden County crew, 34-27.
During the last six minutes in the first quarter, Murray junior Kamden Hudspeth picked off a pass by the Rockets in the end zone on their first drive. Then, despite a potential early lead, referees called junior Xavier Biggers back for an illegal procedure during a 63-yard touchdown run.
By the first quarter’s end, Murray (1-0) and Crittenden County (0-1) remained locked without a score as the band played on, and cheers from the bleachers echoed into the August night.
With 7:51 left in the second quarter, junior Kainoa Olive kicked off the night’s scoring with a 3-yard touchdown. With a PAT being good, the Tigers led 7-0. And then, as time ticked away in the quarter, Biggers collected an interception with 0:45 left.
The seven-point lead remained going into halftime as Murray’s band took the field, and both football teams prepared strategies for the remaining time in the game.
The Tigers added on in the third quarter with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Collin Wilson to Hudspeth, with the successful extra point being good.
Crittenden County jumped on the board in the third quarter with 8:37 left as junior Micah Newcom connected with senior Preston Morgeson for a 47-yard pass. However, the extra point was unsuccessful for the Rockets.
Minutes later, a 44-yard touchdown run for Biggers allowed the Tigers to continue to lead with double-digit numbers. However, Murray’s 21-6 lead lasted for a minute as a 57-yard touchdown pass involving senior Briley Berry, and a 2-point conversion scramble by Newcom by the Rockets pushed the game to 21-14 with 5:35 left.
At the end of the third quarter, Murray continued to lead 21-14.
Biggers continued to shine for Murray with a 5-yard touchdown at the 9:47 mark in the fourth quarter.
The PAT was good, giving the Tigers a 28-14 lead as spectators felt the win within reach as the clock worked away.
A double pass play and a kick by Morgeson allowed the Rockets to cut the lead down to seven, making it 28-21.
Although the Rockets continued to creep closer to the Tiger lead, with 0:51 left, Murray senior Jayden Curtis put the Tigers up 34-21 with a 14-yard touchdown run up the middle.
Crittenden County did not go silently into the night as the season’s first game had 10 seconds left. A 52-yard touchdown pass for the Rockets pushed it to 34-27, but the 2-point conversion failed.
The Tigers will travel to Calloway County next Friday, while Crittenden County will head to Webster County.
