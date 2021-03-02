MURRAY — The Murray boys basketball team was unable to get past the All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday, falling 70-56 in overtime at Clinton County.
But head coach Dior Curtis was proud of his team’s effort.
“Our guys played really hard and gave a bunch of effort,” Curtis told The Sun on Monday morning. “We just came up a little bit short in overtime.”
The Tigers led after each of the first three quarters — 16-10 after one, 24-23 at halftime and 44-41 after three — but were unable to hold on in the final seconds of regulation en route to an overtime period dominated by the Bulldogs.
Murray led by six with about a minute left in regulation but gave up a 3-pointer as part of Clinton County’s comeback to force overtime.
“We just need to work on some execution things down the stretch that didn’t go our way,” Curtis said.
The extra four minutes belonged to the Bulldogs, as they outscored the Tigers 18-4 for the 14-point victory.
“We had some good shots at the beginning of overtime. We just missed them, and they (Clinton County) came down and made theirs,” Curtis said. “They got an and-1 that really hurt, and after that we got down about six, and we tried to speed them up because we needed the ball in the shortened overtime session. We just couldn’t get the turnovers and plays that we needed to make.”
Despite the double-digit loss, several Tigers put up good performances in the game.
Senior Gabe Taylor and sophomore Grant Whitaker scored 15 points each to go with 12 apiece from juniors Charqwan McCallister and Trey Boggess.
Curtis also complimented the defensive play of McCallister and Whitaker.
“We were led by Charqwan McCallister on the defensive end. His defense was outstanding. Him and Grant Whitaker did some really good things on the defensive end that gave us the lead at certain points in the game,” he said. “Trey Boggess and Gabe Taylor also scored the ball well for us. And when we have those guys playing well, we’re a really good team.”
Though the nearly four-hour trip to Clinton County High School proved unfruitful in terms of advancing in the tournament,
Curtis was glad that the opportunity even existed after All “A” officials briefly opted to cancel the event earlier in the season in light of the snowstorm that made traveling dangerous. That cancellation was short-lived, however, as officials revived the tournament under a revised format.
With new life, the Tigers took advantage, opening tournament play with a 54-50 win at Lyon County on Monday prior to Saturday’s defeat.
Curtis said these postseason-like games should prepare the Tigers (11-6) well for the closing stretch of the season.
“We were happy with the opportunity to be able to compete in the All ‘A.’ Playing at Clinton County, it was a really rough environment, and we just came up short,” he said. “But those are the types of games we want to play in. We have a big one tonight (Monday) against Calloway, and it’s going to be the same kind of environment.”
