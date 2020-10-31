MURRAY — Sometimes, the dirtiest jersey wins the football game.
Friday night at Jack D. Rose Stadium, Murray embraced the thick, brackish mud and churned out 255 yards rushing and five rushing touchdowns on Calloway County, earning a brutal 33-6 win over the Lakers in the annual “Crosstown Classic.”
The Tigers (5-3) three-headed spear of rushers in quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski (15 carries, 82 yards, one TD) and running backs Brendan Dahncke (20 carries, 108 yards, one TD) and Charvelle McCallister (21 carries, 65 yards, three TD) blasted time-and-again up against one of the region’s better defenses.
Never for massive plays, but always for just enough.
“Our lineman are starting to get the scheme of what we’re trying to do,” noted McCallister. “Get down the field. If they start doing their job in helping us get down and run, we’ll be pretty good.”
Murray sent its message early, taking the opening drive of the game 15 plays for 68 yards — capped by a the first of McCallister’s short-yardage touchdowns. The Tigers converted four third downs and a fourth down on the drive, and eight up nearly eight minutes of clock.
Calloway County’s first drive last four plays, as back-to-back sacks from Sebastian Lawrence and Kainoa Olive forced quarterback and punter Kanyon Franklin into a tough pooch that went for a net of eight yards after Dijon Miles’ return to the Calloway County 11-yard line.
Dahncke scored 90 seconds later, and suddenly, Murray was up 13-0 — having possessed the ball nearly the entire first quarter.
“I think, when we got the opportunities, we put the ball in the end zone,” noted Murray coach Keith Hodge. “And that’s what you’ve got to do when you play against good football teams.”
The Lakers (3-3) wouldn’t bow much in the second quarter, until the Tigers put together another signature drive — marching 14 plays for 74 yards (all rushes) and eating nearly six more minutes of clock.
McCallister’s second touchdown made it 19-0 with seven seconds left in the half.
Sokolowski’s turn in the end zone came with 4:10 left in the third quarter, perhaps a reward for his 35-yard gash down the left sideline to help set up the score, and it gave Murray a 26-0 advantage.
It was Murray’s biggest play of the night, a testament to Calloway County’s defensive efforts.
“I actually think (Calloway’s) defense played really well,” noted Hodge. “They pressed with their defense and flew around really well. And I think we missed a ton of assignments. This is not one of our better games of the year. I feel like we had a lot of miscommunication. Missed blocking assignments.”
The Lakers’ biggest issues came on third down on both sides of the ball. Murray converted 6-for-12, as well as 3-for-4 on fourth down, while Calloway County went 0-for-8 on third down, and 1-for-8 on fourth down.
Time of possession? Tigers: 34:49, Lakers: 11:05.
Calloway County didn’t leave its home field without paydirt, as Aaron Fennel’s 60-plus-yard return setup a Franklin-to-Jaxon-McKay 12-yard touchdown near the right pylon with 3:47 left in the third quarter.
But the Lakers would open the fourth quarter facing tough defensive field position, after the Tigers blitzed a punt and forced Franklin to either scramble for a first down, or kick a rushed punt.
He’d get tackled on the play, and three plays later, McCallister hit the trifecta.
By the end of the game, the middle of the field had become a thick paste fit only for slip-and-slides, and even the coveted “Traveling Trophy” — the treasured arc of a longtime rivalry — was covered in earthen splatter after the grubby paws of tickled Tigers had rightfully celebrated with it.
Now, the Murray Tigers and the Calloway County Lakers must wait out a minimum two-week hiatus due to mandated NTI protocols for both programs, as the county has moved into the “red zone” of COVID-19 positivity.
For the Tigers, it comes at an opportune time after eight-straight weeks of high school football.
For the Lakers, who already observed a two-week self-quarantine, it’s not ideal.
“Sometimes you need that bye,” Hodge added. “Sometimes you need a little break to recharge yourself, really figure out what you’re doing, and really study yourselves on film, and get where we need to be for the playoffs.”
MURRAY 33, CALLOWAY COUNTY 6
Murray 13 7 7 6 — 33
Calloway Co. 0 0 6 0 — 6
SCORING
MUR: Charvelle McCallister 3 rush (Caden Cain PAT), 7-0, 4:26 1Q
MUR: Brendan Dahncke 2 rush (PAT missed), 13-0, 0:23 1Q
MUR: Charvelle McCallister 3 rush (Caden Cain PAT), 20-0, 0:07 2Q
MUR: Rowdy Sokolowski 3 rush (Caden Cain PAT), 27-0, 4:10 3Q
CAL: Jaxon McKay 12 pass from Kanyon Franklin (PAT missed), 27-6, 3:47 3Q
MUR: Charvelle McCallister 3 rush (2-pt pass fails), 33-6, 10:00 4Q
PASSING LEADERS
MUR: Rowdy Sokolowski 3-5-19; CAL: Kanyon Franklin 5-15-59-1T-0I
RUSHING LEADERS
MUR: Brendan Dahncke 20-108-1, Rowdy Sokolowski 15-82-1, Charvelle McCallister 21-65-3; CAL: Zach Orange 9-100, Kanyon Franklin 9-(-44)
RECEIVING LEADERS
MUR: Brendan Dahncke 1-15, Charvelle McCallister 2-4; CAL: Jaxon McKay 4-48-1, Aaron Fennel 1-11
RECORDS
MUR 5-3, CAL 3-3
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
