A Second District doubleheader showdown took place in Murray on Thursday night when the Lady Tigers and Tigers hosted their Marshall County counterparts. The Lady Marshals and Marshals got the better of this same matchup just two weeks earlier with the girls claiming the 2-0 victory and the boys taking the 3-2 win.
Thursday nights contest was only slightly different. The Marshals claimed their second victory over the Tigers with a similar 3-2 score, though the win came in double overtime, but it was the Lady Tigers who got their revenge in a 2-1 win over the Lady Marshals.
LADY TIGERS 2, LADY MARSHALS 1
The girls contest got the night rolling in what can only be described as ‘perfect soccer weather.’
Defense dominated the entirety of the first half as neither team was able to get much action on their offensive sides of the field. The score was knotted at 0-0 heading into the halftime break where things would quickly change.
Two of the three goals scored in the contest came right out of the gate in the second half, both within 20 seconds of each other.
Marshall struck first on a goal from Chaney Green at the 31:09 mark in a very crowded box. Murray would even things up with the clock reading 30:50 when Isabelle Bourne let one sail into the back of the net before anyone really knew what happened.
Bourne would score yet again just six minutes later at the 24:14 mark for the final 2-1 score.
The Lady Tigers win over the Lady Marshals ends a 13-game losing skid to the Marshall County team. The last time Murray had won the contest was a 2-1 win back in 2018.
Marshall County will turn around Friday night to play hosts to Greenwood for their next contest while Murray will take a few days and prepare for Calloway County Tuesday night.
MARSHALS 3, TIGERS 2
For the nightcap, it was a double overtime thriller that resulted in a Marshall County 3-2 win. Junior Isaac Reynolds did the honors of closing out the night just eight seconds into the second overtime to claim the victory.
The first half of play was much like the girls half, a 0-0 score with lots of defensive dominance. Shots on goal came more frequent however, in the boys contest, just none finding the net.
Murray’s Max Rosa put the first point on the board with 26:11 to play in the second half.
Marshals Logan Parker even things up with 21:31 to play when he found himself with a second chance opportunity in a crowded net.
Murray would take the 2-1 advantage courtesy of Nicolas (Nico) Miranda with 12:52 to play as the Tigers eyed a revenge win.
Parker would add his second goal of the night on a Reynolds assist with an arching pass over the Murray defense and a gentle touch in the box for the tying 2-2 score with 3:01 to play.
Tensions would rise as would the pace of play as neither team wanted the overtime play. The remainder of regulation and the first overtime saw plenty of action including shots on goal, but nothing would fall.
It wouldn’t be until those early seconds of the second overtime that Reynolds found the net to close out the game 3-2.
Murray will look for a rebound win next Tuesday as they take on their crosstown rivals, the Calloway County Lakers, while Marshall will prepare for Paducah Tilghman in what they hope will start a new winning streak the same night.
