A Second District doubleheader showdown took place in Murray on Thursday night when the Lady Tigers and Tigers hosted their Marshall County counterparts. The Lady Marshals and Marshals got the better of this same matchup just two weeks earlier with the girls claiming the 2-0 victory and the boys taking the 3-2 win.

Thursday nights contest was only slightly different. The Marshals claimed their second victory over the Tigers with a similar 3-2 score, though the win came in double overtime, but it was the Lady Tigers who got their revenge in a 2-1 win over the Lady Marshals.

