The basketball season is winding down, but there are a couple of games to look out for on next week’s schedule.
Girls: Murray at Marshall County (6 p.m. Tuesday)
Murray is coming off a two-game losing streak with one coming to Crittenden County in the Kentucky All “A” Classic.
Murray has pieces that can give any team it plays trouble. Sophomore center Alyssa Daughrity’s size is a matchup nightmare with anyone on the floor.
Marshall County has looked like a well-oiled machine since the beginning of the season. That being said, they got a scare at Henderson County on Tuesday, where they were behind and had to battle back to get the 46-45 win.
The Lady Marshals are 16-1, and head coach Aaron Beth has them looking like a championship team.
Boys: Carlisle County at Paducah Tilghman (7:30 p.m. Thursday)
The word “confidence” will be what decides this game.
The Blue Tornado have been on a long delay in game action and have not played near as much as the Comets have recently. However, Tilghman showed that it was getting back into basketball mode with a 12-point win over Webster County on Tuesday.
Webster County came back in the second half twice, but Tilghman still found a way to hold on after building an 18-point lead.
There will be matchups in this game that will be fun to watch. Both teams are unselfish and will look to get out in transition as much as possible. This will be Tilghman’s biggest challenge since coming back from its COVID-19 pause.
