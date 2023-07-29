Murray High School will induct its seventh class into the Murray High Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 28 at 5 p.m. at Murray High School. Prior to the induction ceremony, a light reception will be held at 4 p.m. in the commons area for all new inductees and their families, former inductees, Murray High alumni and community members.
The Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee will honor Tony Thompson — Class of 1974; Michael Lovett — Class of 1992; Brent Keller — Class of 1994; Robert Weatherly — Class of 1995; Sara Williams — Class of 1997; the1983 Boys Soccer Team (Inaugural Boys Soccer Team); Mark Brady — Long Time Assistant Coach (1973-1990) and Murray Independent School District employee for 34 years, and Jim Baurer — Contributor for Murray Independent School District for 29 years (Coach, Athletic Director, Facilities Director).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.