Lexington — The Murray High Tigers lost a hard fought battle to the Warren Central Dragons 54-48 in the quarterfinals of the UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 state tournament on Friday night in Rupp Arena.
The Tigers stormed out of the gate fast and made shots from everywhere on the court to start the game. Warren Central started the game in a 1-2-2 full court press, but the Tigers had the answer for it. The Dragons tried to run and trap the Tigers at every opportunity, but Murray was hitting everything they threw at the basket. The Tigers made an astounding 10-of-14 field goal attempts in the first quarter for a 71.4% efficiency rate. Murray High took a 24-16 lead at the end the opening quarter.
Early in the second quarter, the Tigers extended their lead to 27-16 which was the largest lead of the game by either team. At that point, Warren Central went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 27-24. The teams traded baskets the remainder of the quarter and Murray took a 33-30 advantage into the locker room at the halftime break.
Both teams’ offense went in the freezer after coming back to the court to start the second half. Neither team scored a bucket until the 4:55 mark of the third quarter when Murray junior guard Grant Whitaker banked in a tough bucket. Only a combined 13 points were scored by the two teams in the rock fight of a third period. Whitaker scored all six Murray points to Warren Central’s seven points in the quarter. The Tigers maintained a slim 39-37 lead at the end of three quarters.
Warren Central opened the final quarter with a deep 3-pointer by Kade Unseld to take their first lead of the contest since their opening 2-0 advantage to start the game. The Dragons extended their lead to 47-39 after going on a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter.
Whitaker finally stopped the Dragon run for the Tigers with a tough off-balance bank shot to cut the deficit to 47-41. Whitaker came right back with a 3-pointer at the 2:25 mark to get the Tigers within striking distance at 47-44. The Tigers were down 50-48 with only 30 seconds left on the game clock, but the Dragons managed to hang on to a 54-48 victory. Whitaker led the Tigers with a game-high 23 points and senior Trey Boggess added 12 points to the Murray scoresheet. Warren Central was led by Jaiden Lawrence’s 13 points and Omari Glover contributed 11 points to the Dragon win.
Warren Central (54) — Lawrence 13, Glover 11, Unseld 10, Whitney 9, Villafuerte 9, Jefferson 2. Record: 28-3
Murray High (48) — Whitaker 23, Boggess 12, Grant 6, English 4, May 3. Record: 26-7
