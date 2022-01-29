Richmond — The Murray High Tigers battled the Fifteenth Region Champion Pikeville Panthers on Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the All “A” Classic. The Panthers out clawed the Tigers 46-40 in a real cat fight. Murray High missed the services of starting forward and leading rebounder Lincoln English. English suffered an ankle injury against Paducah Tilghman earlier in the week and was clearly needed due to the physical nature of the game.
Pikeville jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game and Murray had to take an early timeout to stop the run. Murray responded with their own 7-0 run to tie the contest at 7-7. Both teams came out in ferocious man to man defenses which caused both squads to commit far too many turnovers. The Tigers led 12-9 at the end of eight minutes of action.
The second quarter resembled a prize fight between two heavy weight fighters. Neither team could get into any offensive sets due to the physical nature of both teams’ defensive pressure. The game was turnover prone and foul plagued due to the physicality of both ball clubs. Pikeville senior forward Alex Rogers came off the bench to score seven big points in the quarter to keep the Panthers in the game. Only 14 total points were scored in the second frame, nine by Pikeville and five by Murray. The Panthers took a narrow 18-17 lead into the locker room for the halftime break.
The third quarter was all Pikeville. The Panthers’ defensive pressure was off the charts throughout the eight minute period. Murray converted only two field goal attempts in the quarter and the Panthers outscored the Tigers 16-5 to extend their lead to 34-22 at the end of three quarters of play.
The Tigers attempted to come back in the final quarter by outscoring the Panthers 18-12, but it was simply too little too late. Pikeville senior point guard Keian Worrix pretty much iced the game away at the foul line. Worrix converted eight consecutive free throws without a miss and scored 10 of his team’s 12 points in the final quarter of play to lead his Panther team to the 46-40 quarterfinal victory.
Pilkeville had three double figure scorers in the game with Nick Robinson and Worrix each scoring 12 points. Rogers added 11 points to the Panther scoresheet. Junior guard Grant Whitaker scored a game-high 23 points for the Tigers.
Pikeville (46) — Robinson 12, Worrix 12, Rogers 11, Walters 5, Samons 3, Jarrell 3.
Record: 17-1
Murray (40) — Whitaker 23, Boggess 5, Drew 5, Carman 3, Watson 3, Gill 1.
Record: 17-3
