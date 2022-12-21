Kobe Watson

Murray’s Kobe Watson makes the shot during the 81-53 loss against the Ballard Bruins at Paducah Tilghman High School during the second day of River City Rumble. Watson finished with 17 points for the Tigers.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The second day of The Grind Session’s River City Rumble at Paducah Tilghman featured a dynamic matchup between the Murray High Tigers and Ballard Bruins from Louisville. Like last night’s matchup between a First Region team and the Bruins, Ballard defeated the Tigers team with an 81-53 final at Otis Dinning Gymnasium.

Murray’s head coach Dior Curtis claimed his 100th win last night against Mayfield with a 57-39 finish over the Cardinals. The win against the Cardinals snapped the Murray three-game losing streak, including losses against Clarksville Academy, Calloway County, and Marshall County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In