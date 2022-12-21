The second day of The Grind Session’s River City Rumble at Paducah Tilghman featured a dynamic matchup between the Murray High Tigers and Ballard Bruins from Louisville. Like last night’s matchup between a First Region team and the Bruins, Ballard defeated the Tigers team with an 81-53 final at Otis Dinning Gymnasium.
Murray’s head coach Dior Curtis claimed his 100th win last night against Mayfield with a 57-39 finish over the Cardinals. The win against the Cardinals snapped the Murray three-game losing streak, including losses against Clarksville Academy, Calloway County, and Marshall County.
Although the Tigers jumped on the board quickly, Ballard answered with five minutes left in the first quarter, leading 8-4. Despite missing a key piece in the Murray puzzle with Grant Whitaker still out and on the sidelines, the Tigers matched the Bruins, shot for shot, not letting the size difference between the two become noticeable.
The Bruins held an 18-13 lead going into the second quarter at Otis Dinning Gymnasium, but the Tigers continued to be scrappy, with Kobe Watson and Lincoln English leading Murray. Watson and English finished the contest with a combined 34 points.
As with Tilghman on Monday night, Murray sometimes struggled against the Louisville-based team in the matchup. However, Ballard’s Gabe Sisk commanded the court with prowess, his size overtaking his opponents throughout the third quarter. Sisk pushed the score to 28-14 with five minutes left in the quarter. Sisk led all scorers into halftime with 19 points, as the Bruins led 38-26.
The Bruins went on a 7-2 run out of the gate after halftime, while the Tigers continued to turn over the ball, which Ballard took advantage of offensively. Although the Bruins were up 53-35, by the end of the third quarter, Murray had etched away at the Ballard lead to making it 58-41.
Watson continued to power through as his opponents controlled much of the court in the fourth quarter. The Tigers could only collect 12 points in the final quarter, while the Bruins pushed forward with 23 to give them an 81-53 victory before traveling back home to play against Collins.
MURRAY: L. English 17, K. Watson 17, J. Jones 5, K. Murphy 4, Z. Carman 3, C. Wilson 3, D. May 2, H. Moore 2. FIELD GOALS: 13/28 (L. English 6, K. Watson 3, J. Jones 2, H. Moore, Z. Carman). 3-POINTERS: 4/14 (K. Watson 3, H. Moore). FREE THROWS: 11/19. RECORD: 5-5.
