A strong defensive ballgame from Murray High School in their first true home game of the season resulted in a 35-6 victory over the Marshall County Marshals in week three of play.

Murray nearly blanked the visiting Marshals on the night, holding them scoreless until the literal final seconds of the night. A Marshall County time out with three second to spare gave Dalton Hartman the 1-yard touchdown reception from Neyland Jezik to keep his team from being shutout.

