A strong defensive ballgame from Murray High School in their first true home game of the season resulted in a 35-6 victory over the Marshall County Marshals in week three of play.
Murray nearly blanked the visiting Marshals on the night, holding them scoreless until the literal final seconds of the night. A Marshall County time out with three second to spare gave Dalton Hartman the 1-yard touchdown reception from Neyland Jezik to keep his team from being shutout.
The Tigers defense held strong multiple times on the night. Whenever the Marshals found themselves in the red zone and knocking on the door, the home team would stand their ground and keep the end zone untouched.
"Our defense was special tonight," Murray head coach Melvin Cunningham said. "Their running back is a load and they are really big up front. We talked to our kids all week long saying they (Marshall) are going to move the ball from 20 to 20, but you don't get any points for that."
Murray High struck early, when Jeremiah Jones found Zavion Carman from within the red zone. The Tigers had their fun on the night switching things up at the QB position between Jones and Collin Wilson, both controlling the ball well.
Despite the final lopsided score, the Marshals defense found themselves holding strong at several points throughout the night. With two yards to go and 1:14 to play in the first quarter the Marshall County defense did just that. They forced a turnover on downs to get the ball with 98 long yards to go.
Murray added their second score with 9:40 to play in the opening half when Wilson kept it for the QB keeper and 32 yards to the end zone.
Another strong Murray defensive sequence following the score forced Marshall to punt from deep in the end zone, giving the Tigers the ball back with prime field position. They capitalized in the following defensive position with 19 seconds left in the half and the Marshals with a fourth and goal situation. The visitors opted for the field goal option which the Tigers blocked to hold a 14-0 halftime lead.
Wilson would have himself another TD on the ground to start the second half from seven yards out and followed it up with another 20 yard keeper for a 28-0 lead.
Opening up the fourth quarter was a long bomb from Wilson to Zavion Carman for an 80 yard TD reception for the final Murray score of the night.
Marshall County cap off the night with a strong offensive possession, collecting solid yards to get to that final three seconds for the touchdown to beat the clock.
The Tigers will hit the road for week four of play to take on Union County next Friday while the Marshals make a repeat trip south to take on the Calloway County Lakers.
