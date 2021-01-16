The Murray Tigers dismantled Hickman County in the semifinals of the All “A” Classic Friday night, defeating the Falcons 77-36 to advance to Saturday night’s regional championship game.
Following the win, Murray head coach Dior Curtis was pleased to see his team stick to the game plan.
“I thought tonight we were pretty locked in on our goals,” Curtis said. “We started off a little sluggish offensively but we picked it up on defense which helped us out a lot.”
Murray sophomore guard Grant Whitaker lived up to his hype against the Falcons, leading the Tigers with 23 points while adding six rebounds and two assists.
Freshman forward Zavion Carman notched the first double-double of his young career, scoring 13 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
Hickman County senior guard Jackson Midyett led the Falcons in scoring with 12 points.
Out of the gates, Murray showed why they’re a favorite to win the First Region championship this season as elite scoring from Whitaker and solid guard play from the likes of Charqwan McCallister and Gabe Taylor put the game away early.
McCallister finished the night with 13 points and six rebounds while Tayor added 12 points, two rebounds and four steals. Looking ahead to Saturday night’s championship game, Curtis said his team will be ready for whatever challenge they’re presented with.
“Moving forward, we’re just going to see who wins this next game, evaluate them and prep for whoever wins.”
Hickman Co. 9 9 10 8 36
Murray 26 14 27 10 77
Hickman: Midyett 12, Johnson 8, Prince 6, Ward 5, Naranjo 2, Pettit 2, Dodson 1.
Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 3 (Midyett (2) and Ward (1). Free throw: 1-5. Reb: 16. Ast: 4. TO: 11. Stls: 1. Fouls: 9. Record: 3-2.
Murray: Whitaker 23, Carman 13, McCallister 13, Taylor 12, Boggess 7, Miles 4, Wyatt 3, Wilson 2.
Field goals: 20-33. 3-pointers: 10-21 (McCallister (3), Whitaker (3), Taylor (2) Boggess (1) and Wyatt (1). Free throws: 7-12. Reb: 40. Ast: 16. TO: 8. Stls: 10. Fouls: 14. Record: 3-1.
St. Mary upsets Mayfield, takeS on Murray Saturday nightThe few fans who did attend Friday night’s All “A” Classic semifinal game between Mayfield and St. Mary were treated to an instant classic.
In a game that went down to the wire, the St. Mary Vikings upset Mayfield 61-59 to advance to the championship game on Saturday night.
“Our kids showed the ability to bounce back after things went bad tonight,” St. Mary head coach Chase Denson said. “We played eight guys tonight and all eight were huge. They gave it everything they had on both ends of the court and those boys battled all night through adversity.”
From the first play of the game, tensions were high and energy was through the roof.
The Cardinals led 16-12 at the end of one quarter as things began to heat up between the two teams. Increased defensive pressure from the Vikings helped slow the pace of the game and allow them to inch closer, heading into the halftime break down 26-23.
St. Mary senior forward Jack Bell and senior guard Parker MacCauley put on an offensive clinic in the third quarter as Bell knocked down three triples and MacCauley added 10 of his 26 points to put the Vikings ahead 46-41 heading into the fourth quarter.
Despite multiple missed opportunities to regain the lead, Mayfield refused to fold as they continued to fight and make their way back into the game.
Following a game-tying three-pointer from Mayfield senior guard Colby Kennemore with 9.4 seconds to play, St. Mary raced down the floor to regain the lead 61-59, thanks to a clutch layup by senior forward Bryce Haas.
On the ensuing Cardinal possession, a debatable no-call on a last second shot attempt from senior forward Deangelo Brooks gave the Vikings the 61-59 upset win over Mayfield.
St. Mary will take on Murray at 8 p.m. Saturday in the championship game of the All “A” Classic at Mayfield High School.
St. Mary 12 11 23 15 61
Mayfield 16 10 15 18 59
St. Mary: MacCauley 26, Bell 19, Haas 4, Hrdlicka 4, Fleming 4, Luntz 2, Willett 2.
Field goals: 20. 3-pointers: 5 (Bell (3) and MacCauley (2). Free throw: 16-28. Reb: 26 Ast: 7. TO: 24. Stls: 5. Fouls: 24. Record: 2-2.
Mayfield: Brooks 20, Morris 10, Kennemore 9, Watkins 8, Gammons 6, Fulton 4, Dabney 1, Richards 1.
Field goals: 19. 3-pointers: 6 (Kennemore (2), Morris (2) and Watkins (2). Free throws: 15-28. Reb: 27. Ast: 9. TO: 15. Stls: 8. Fouls: 24. Record: 2-1.
