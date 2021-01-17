MAYFIELD — The Murray Lady Tigers are headed back to Richmond.
The Lady Tigers defeated Mayfield on Saturday night, 47-40, in the championship game of the First Region All “A” Classic tournament at Mayfield High School.
Murray senior guard Makenzie Turley exploded for 27 points, including seven 3-pointers, while senior guard Angela Gierhart added 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Mayfield was led by seventh-grade guard Nya Burns’ 12 points and four assists.
Mayfield controlled the game flow through the first half before Murray took off on a commanding scoring run in the second quarter, outscoring Mayfield 14-3 to enter the second half up 25-23.
The game remained close entering the fourth quarter thanks to an eight-point quarter from Burns, as Murray hung on to a one-point advantage, 34-33.
As the Lady Cardinals held Gierhart and Alyssa Daughrity in check, Turley continued to light it up from long range, as her eight fourth-quarter points helped propel the Lady Tigers to victory.
Following the win, Murray head coach Tom Foust gave props to his senior leadership.
“My seniors showed up right there,” Foust said. “They weren’t going to be the ones to let this streak go. I cannot say enough about my entire team and coaching staff.”
With the win, the Lady Tigers secured their 10th consecutive All “A” Classic regional championship.
Mayfield 9 14 10 7 — 40
Murray 10 15 9 13 — 47
Mayfield: Burns 13, Mandry 7, Sullivan 7, Duke 6, Smith 4, Lawson 3.
Field goals: 13. 3-pointers: 7 (Burns 2, Duke 2, Mandry, Lawson, Sullivan). Free throw: 7-14. Reb: 20. Ast: 8. TO: 7. Stls: 14. Fouls: 18. Record: 3-2.
Murray: Turley 27, Gierhart 12, Daughrity 4, Oakley 3, Campbell 1.
Field goals: 15. 3-pointers: 9 (Turley 7, Gierhart, Oakley). Free throws: 8-17. Reb: 35. Ast: 12. TO: 18. Stls: 3. Fouls: 15. Record: 4-1.
Murray takes down St. Mary in All ‘A’ boys championship
The Murray Tigers secured back-to-back First Region All “A” championships on Saturday night, defeating St. Mary 61-42 at Mayfield High School.
“We came out with the victory tonight and we played well, but we were a little sluggish down the stretch and we’ve got some things to work on,” Murray head coach Dior Curtis said. “Guys have to stay focused throughout the whole game so that we can feel like we did a really good job. But it was a victory and we’re happy to move on to the state tournament.”
The Tigers received a balanced scoring effort, as four players finished the night in double-figures.
Sophomore guard Grant Whitaker led the team with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists, while senior guard Gabe Taylor added 16 points and four rebounds.
Senior guard Parker MacCauley led the Vikings with 15 points while also tallying four rebounds and one assist.
Murray will take on the winner of Region 11 in the first round of the All “A” Classic state tournament in mid-February. Exact dates for the tournament will be set in the coming weeks.
St. Mary 7 9 13 13 — 42
Murray 19 10 20 12 — 61
St. Mary: MacCauley 15, Bell 9, Haas 8, Lurtz 8, Muiter 2.
Field goals: 17. 3-pointers: 5 (Bell 2, MacCauley 2, Lurtz 1). Free throw: 3-4. Reb: 21. Ast: 5. TO: 13. Fouls: 12. Record: 2-3.
Murray: Whitaker 18, Taylor 16, McCallister 11, Boggess 10, Carman 2, Jennings 2, Miles 2.
Field goals: 22-34. 3-pointers: 8-15 (Taylor 4, Boggess 2, McCallister, Whitaker). Free throws: 9-15. Reb: 24. Ast: 15. TO: 14. Fouls: 6. Record: 4-1.
