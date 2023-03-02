MURRAY — On Wednesday night, the CFSB First Region tournament continued with the exciting matchup between the reigning First Region championship team Murray and the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado. Despite being down heading into the third quarter, Murray triumphantly won, with senior Grant Whitaker having an explosive second half to lead his team to a 41-36 finish.
Whitaker was announced as the most valuable player after the game. The senior led all scorers with a game-high 11 points, all collected in the night’s second half.
“We felt like in the first half that they (Tilghman) were bringing it to us, and they only had 20 points, but we were playing pretty well defensively but needed some better things on the offensive end to turn around the second half,” Murray head coach Dior Curtis said. “(Whitaker) just needed to go to the basket a little bit stronger and a little bit more aggressively and he finally took that 3-pointer, he found his rhythm and made it. He’s our maestro. He gets us going, and kudos to him tonight.”
Paducah Tilghman’s Jayvion Powell put the Blue Tornado on the scoreboard with 5:50 left in the first quarter, and 30 seconds later, Mian Shaw added two more. Murray’s Collin Wilson broke the 4-0 run with a field goal to get the Tigers on board.
The first quarter continued to be a low-scoring affair as Zavion Carman tied it up at 4-4 with 2:23 left in the first quarter. However, Kobe Watson gave Murray a 7-4 lead with a critical 3-point field goal with less than two minutes left. Paducah Tilghman quickly answered, with Omari Williams and Powell tying it at 8-8 with 30 seconds left.
Paducah Tilghman went on a 6-0 run to start the second quarter with field goals by Mian Shaw and Williams. Carman broke the Tilghman run, cutting the Blue Tornado lead to 14-10. With the season on the line, the Blue Tornado continued to push ahead, with Powell and Caleb Payne moving the score to 16-10.
Carman continued to lead the Murray Tigers in the second quarter, putting his team within six points going into halftime.
The Tigers completely dominated the third quarter as Whitaker scored his first points of the contest, cutting Tilghman’s lead down to two points, making it 20-18. Despite Tilghman posting five points, Murray outscored the Blue Tornado by 13 in the third quarter to push ahead with a 32-25 lead going into the final quarter.
Tilghman continued to fight in the fourth quarter but fell short against the Tigers with time running out. Murray was led by Whitaker, who controlled the court, commanding his team and pressuring the Blue Tornado. Although the Blue Tornado outscored Murray by two points in the fourth quarter, the Tigers kept the lead and finished with the victory.
The Murray Tigers will face the Mayfield Cardinals on Saturday in the CFSB First Region tournament semifinals at 1 p.m. at the CFSB Center. Murray has taken the last seven matchups against Mayfield.
MURRAY 41, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 36
TILGHMAN: J. Powell 9, M. Woodfork 7, O. Williams 6, M. Shaw 5, J. Campbell 4, J. West 3, C. Payne 2. FIELD GOALS: 13/23 (J. Powell 3, O. Williams 3, M. Woodfork 2, J. Campbell 2, M. Shaw 2, C. Payne). 3-POINTERS: 2/9 (M. Woodfork, J. West). FREE THROWS: 4/8. RECORD: 21-11.
MURRAY: G. Whitaker 11, Z. Carman 10, C. Wilson 8, K. Watson 5, L. English 4, D. May 3. FIELD GOALS: 13/21 (Z. Carman 4, C. Wilson 4, L. English 2, G. Whitaker 2, D. May). 3-POINTERS: 3 (G. Whitaker 2, D. May, C. Watson). FREE THROWS: 6/12. RECORD:22-8.
