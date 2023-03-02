Harris, Whitaker

Paducah Tilghman’s James Harris remains on defense as Murray’s Grant Whitaker controls the ball during the CFSB First Region tournament. Whitaker led all scorers with 11 points in the 41-36 Murray victory.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

MURRAY — On Wednesday night, the CFSB First Region tournament continued with the exciting matchup between the reigning First Region championship team Murray and the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado. Despite being down heading into the third quarter, Murray triumphantly won, with senior Grant Whitaker having an explosive second half to lead his team to a 41-36 finish.

Whitaker was announced as the most valuable player after the game. The senior led all scorers with a game-high 11 points, all collected in the night’s second half.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In