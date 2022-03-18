LEXINGTON — The Murray High Tigers battled the 11th Region Champion Henry Clay Blue Devils on Thursday night in the opening round of the UK HealthCare Sweet 16 State Tournament. The Tigers escaped Rupp Arena with a nail-biting 57-53 victory over the Blue Devils.
“I am very proud of my team tonight,” Murray head coach Dior Curtis said. “My guys fought hard to the very end and found a way to win. We have played a lot of close games this year so we kind of know what it takes to win this type of game.”
Henry Clay scored the first bucket of the game, but the Tigers went on a short 9-2 run to take an early 9-4 lead on a monster dunk by senior forward Trey Boggess. Both Murray and Henry Clay opened the game in ferocious man to man defenses with constant ball pressure applied by both squads. Boggess scored nine points in the opening frame to help the Tigers take a 20-11 advantage at the end of eight minutes of action.
Henry Clay’s defense tightened in the second quarter and the Blue Devils held Murray to only four field goals for eight points in the period. Murray’s defensive pressure made up for some of their lack on offense by giving up only 15 points in the quarter. The Tigers took a narrow 28-26 lead into the locker room for the halftime break.
Midway through the third quarter Henry Clay took a 39-37 lead which was the first time they led in the contest since their opening 2-0 advantage. Henry Clay added another bucket to culminate a short 9-0 run to extend the lead to 41-37. The Blue Devils held a slim 44-42 lead at the end of three quarters.
The two teams traded bucket for bucket most of the fourth quarter. Murray junior guard Grant Whitaker was his best in the final quarter as he scored nine of his team-high 20 points to keep the Tigers within striking distance.
Whitaker scored a tough bucket off the glass in traffic around the two minute mark to give the Tigers a 52-51 lead. Murray was able to hang on to the lead to come away with the thrilling 57-53 victory.
“Finding a way to win is what you want at this time of the year,” Curtis said. “I know our next opponent, Warren Central, is a really good team and very well coached, but we are going to start preparing for them tomorrow and we will be ready.”
In addition to Whitaker’s 20 points, Boggess added 16 points to the Murray scoresheet. Henry Clay’s dynamic duo of seniors Aziel Blackwell and Kayne Henderson gave the Tigers fits the entire contest scoring 22 points each for the Blue Devils.
Murray High advances to the Elite Eight of the Sweet 16 to play Warren Central on Friday, at 8:30 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena.
Murray (57) — Whitaker 20, Boggess 16, Wilson 6, Gill 5, English 5, May 3, Grant 2.
Record: 26-6
Henry Clay (53) — Blackwell 22, Henderson 22, Brown 5, Wicker 4. Record: 26-9
