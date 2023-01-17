The Murray High School Tigers have dominated the First Region All “A” Classic, adding their fourth straight title with a 47-31 win over Mayfield on Saturday night. Between Mayfield and Murray, the two teams have won the First Region All “A” Classic on the boys side every year since 2014.
A neck and neck battle in the first half of play turned in favor of the Tigers in the second, holding Mayfield to just 14 points in the second half, while putting up 27 points of their own.
“Mayfield is a really tough team, they are going to play hard every time they get out on the floor, but our guys played a little bit tougher,” Murray head coach Dior Curtis said. “We pride ourselves in our defense, we knew we could stop them and if we boxed them out we knew we had a chance to win.”
The height stacked up on both Mayfield and Murray rosters made for a battle in the paint and more importantly, a battle on the boards. While some of the Tigers main height didn’t produce offensively, it was made up for in rebounding, as the Tigers snagged 22 rebounds on the night.
With just a narrow 20-17 lead in favor of Murray heading into halftime, it was still anybody’s game. That is until a strong 17-point quarter from the Tigers led by Drew May with seven, helped outscore the Cardinals 17-6 in the third quarter alone.
Murray continued to attack the basket, catching the Cardinals off guard with their speed and agility on offense after shutting them down on the other end of the floor. In the end, another strong 10-8 performance from the Tigers kept Mayfield out of reach of climbing back, to end the game 47-31.
Murray was led by Lincoln English with 14 points, Mays followed with 13, Kobe Watson had seven, Collin Wilson had five, while Zavion Carman and had four Jeremiah Jones had four.
Mayfield was led by 15 points from Nolan Fulton, Owen Webb had six, Sam Stone had five, Brayden Pate had three and Brajone Dabney had two.
Murray, now 11-7 will take on Evangel Christian, 15-2 in the first round of the State All “A” Classic tournament on Thursday, January 26 at 7:30 a.m. CST at McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University,
St. Mary: Luke Sims, Brett Haas
Ballard Memorial: Kameron English, Jace Birney
Mayfield: Sam Stone, Nolan Fulton
Murray: Drew May, Collin Wilson, Lincoln Wilson (MVP)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.