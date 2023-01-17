Murray

The Murray High School Tigers will add to their trophy case after beating Mayfield 47-31 in the First Region All “A” Classic Championship game. Saturday’s win is the fourth straight championship win for the Tigers.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Murray High School Tigers have dominated the First Region All “A” Classic, adding their fourth straight title with a 47-31 win over Mayfield on Saturday night. Between Mayfield and Murray, the two teams have won the First Region All “A” Classic on the boys side every year since 2014.

A neck and neck battle in the first half of play turned in favor of the Tigers in the second, holding Mayfield to just 14 points in the second half, while putting up 27 points of their own.

