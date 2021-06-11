LEXINGTON — The KHSAA State Track and Field Championships got underway Thursday with the Class 1A meet at the University of Kentucky Track and Field Complex. Athletes from the First Region produced some standout performances, including five state titles.
Murray senior Sebastian Lawrence, who broke school records in the shot put and discus this season, won state titles in both events in Lexington. He threw a distance of 50-1.50 in the shot put, besting the second-place mark (45-11.75) by more than 4 feet. He won the discus event by an even wider margin, throwing a distance of 158-3. Second-place Hunter Correll, of Raceland, threw 145-11.
The Murray track and field team made it three state titles on the day courtesy of the girls 4x100 meter relay team of Abby Elmore, Hollis Bourque, Farris Howard and Rachel Trzepacz. They posted a time of 52.44 seconds, finishing just ahead of the team from Owensboro Catholic (52.88).
Fulton County also shined on Thursday thanks to senior Corey Smith II, who won state titles in the triple jump and long jump. Smith posted a distance of 21-9.50 in the long jump, beating out Somerset’s Grayson Turner (21-0.75). In the triple jump, he posted a distance of 45-4.75, finishing ahead of Turner (41-11) in that event as well.
Other top-five finishes from First Region athletes included Murray’s Bourque (5th in 100 meter dash), Trzepacz (5th in long jump, 4th in high jump), Jade Oakley (3rd in discus throw), Kynzlee Fox (5th in pole vault), Rowdy Sokolowski (4th in pole vault) and Cameron Youngblood (5th in pole vault); Mayfield’s Ella Smith (4th in long jump, 4th in triple jump) and Daniel Coles (3rd in triple jump); and Fulton County’s Josh Cole (4th in long jump). The Mayfield boys 4x100 meter relay team of Coles, Brajone Dabney, Kylan Galbreath and Isaac Stevenson placed third.
Overall, the Murray girls tallied 37.5 points in the meet to finish in sixth place as a team while Mayfield (12 points) tied for 17th. On the boys side, Fulton County scored 32 points to finish in a tie for eighth place. Murray (30 points) placed 11th, and Mayfield (12) finished in a tie for 19th.
Complete results for all area athletes competing in Thursday’s meet are below.
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay11. Ashley Vonnahme, Isabelle Bourne, Allie Vonnahme, Leah Jenkins (Murray), 11:12.19
Girls 100 Meter Dash5. Hollis Bourque, Murray, 12.94
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay8. Abby Elmore, Ashley Vonnahme, Hollis Bourque, Farris Howard (Murray), 1:54.88
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay10. Xavier Biggers, Kainoa Olive, Caleb Cauley, Christian Seavers (Murray), 1:35.56
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay1. Abby Elmore, Hollis Bourque, Farris Howard, Rachel Trzepacz (Murray), 52.44
7. Ella Smith, Quiaries Fox, Camea Hunt, Kate Henderson (Mayfield), 53.76
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay3. Daniel Coles, Brajone Dabney, Kylan Galbreath, Isaac Stevenson (Mayfield), 44.75
8. Brendan Dahncke, Xavier Biggers, Kainoa Olive, Christian Seavers (Murray), 45.63
Girls 400 Meter Dash12. Abby Elmore, Murray, 1:04.89
Boys 400 Meter Dash7. Wesley Brown, Fulton County, 51.62
Girls 200 Meter Dash7. Hollis Bourque, Murray, 26.95
Boys 200 Meter Dash15. Xavier Biggers, Murray, 23.83
Girls 3200 Meter Run14. Miranda Gartner, St. Mary, 14:07.01
Boys 3200 Meter Run14. Luke Cross, Murray, 11:22.19
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay15. Kainoa Olive, Caleb Cauley, Keaton McCoy, Zavion Carman (Murray), 3:45.52
Girls Shot Put9. Jade Oakley, Murray, 30-1.50
Boys Shot Put1. Sebastian Lawrence, Murray, 50-1.50
10. Tyler Love, Fulton County, 42-8.50
14. Gaige Jacobs, Murray, 41-5.50
Girls Discus Throw3. Jade Oakley, Murray, 103-7
22. Kawai Olive, Murray, 74-7
Boys Discus Throw1. Sebastian Lawrence, Murray, 158-3
6. Tyler Love, Fulton County, 126-10
13. Gaige Jacobs, Murray, 117-7
Girls Long Jump4. Ella Smith, Mayfield, 16-1
5. Rachel Trzepacz, Murray, 16-1
14. Javona Davis, Fulton County, 14-2.25
Boys Long Jump1. Corey Smith II, Fulton County, 21-9.50
4. Josh Cole, Fulton County, 20-3.75
Girls Triple Jump4. Ella Smith, Mayfield, 34-7.25
10. Rachel Trzepacz, Murray, 31-2.75
Boys Triple Jump1. Corey Smith II, Fulton County, 45-4.75
3. Daniel Coles, Mayfield, 41-2.50
Girls High Jump
4. Rachel Trzepacz, Murray, 4-10
12. Farris Howard, Murray, 4-6
Boys High Jump7. Dakyran Gossett, Fulton County, 6-0
Girls Pole Vault5. Kynzlee Fox, Murray, 8-0
7. Erin Faulkner, Murray, 8-0
Boys Pole Vault4. Rowdy Sokolowski, Murray, 12-6’ 5. Cameron Youngblood, Murray, 12-0
