The Eagles played the Tigers in their last game of the season at the Fourth District Tournament at Calloway County. The Eagles had a slow start during the first quarter, not anticipating Murray’s defensive strength and lagging behind when their shots weren’t falling.
During the second, Christian Fellowship started gaining momentum and making some tough shots, putting a fair amount of points on the board. After halftime, the Eagles were showing a lot of hustle on the court, but the defense of Murray was forcing them to shoot mostly heavily-contested shots.
The Tigers were using their height to their advantage offensively and defensively by scooping turnovers and scoring baskets. The Eagles showed a lot of heart during their last game of the season and fought hard until the very last buzzer sounded, but the lead Murray had taken in the first half was too much to overcome.
The Eagles ended their season with a 12-18 record, and this was the last game for seniors: Isaac Hovekamp, Chance Gaston, Luke Grigg, Bryce Cary, Carter Johnson, and Carter Space, who will be missed next season.
Christian Fellowship 5 17 9 11 42
Murray High 27 30 15 9 81
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP:
Hovekamp 13, Dunning 12, E. Grigg 6, L. Grigg 4, S. Grigg 3, Space, Gaston 2. Field goals: 15/37. 3-pointers: 2/17 (E. Grigg 1, S. Grigg 1). Free throws: 10/16. Fouls: 14. Record: 12-18.
MURRAY HIGH:
Boggess 16, Whitaker 16, English 10, Gill 8, Grant 7, Watson 6, Wilson 5, Carman 3, Wyatt 3, May 3, Jones 2, Rosa 2. Field goals: 32/51. 3-pointers: 11/23 (Whitaker 4, Watson 2, Boggess 2, Grant 1, Wilson 1, Wyatt 1). Free throws: 6/12. Fouls: 16. Record: 22-5.
