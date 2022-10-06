MAYFIELD — A crosstown rivalry tradition continued between the Calloway County Lakers and Murray Tigers on Wednesday night during the Second District tournament at Graves County High School. The two teams battled, splitting wins between the male and female programs in the tournament.
In the first match, the Lady Tigers and Lady Lakers kicked off with eyes on the prize, a chance at the regional tournament, and one more step closer to earning a district title. However, only one team would advance, and in the end, it was the Murray Lady Tigers with a 10-0 victory over the Lady Lakers.
Murray’s Kyra Jones did not waste time with a goal three minutes into the match. Moments later, Jones added to her tally with another goal to make it 2-0.
Jones snagged the hat trick after 35 minutes played, her third goal cruising into the net. One minute after Jones, Murray’s Kallen Fuller joined in, pushing the Lady Tiger lead to 4-0.
Going into the second half, the Murray Lady Tigers were in cruise control, dominating the field against their familiar foes. But, no matter what Calloway County did, Murray was right there on the attack and ready to pounce.
Five minutes into the second half, a dazzling header by Ava Claire Flota and an assist by Jones made it 5-0. Eight minutes later, Flota scored again, giving Murray a 6-0 lead with her second goal in the match after 13 minutes played.
Flota earned the hat trick, and Jones added a fourth goal to make it 8-0 at the 28-minute mark. Despite attempts by Calloway County, the Lady Lakers could not etch away at Murray’s lead.
A hat trick by Fuller ended the match, giving the Lady Tigers a 10-0 victory over their Calloway County neighbors.
The Lady Tigers will tackle Marshall County in the Second District Championship game on Thursday night at Graves County. After that, Murray and Marshall County will head to the First Region tournament and meet against McCracken County and St. Mary.
Calloway County ends the season with a 9-9 record.
County 4, Murray 3
In the night’s second match, the Calloway County and Murray rivals went head-to-head in an epic battle that remained strong until the final whistle blew. However, this time, the young men of Calloway County took the victory, 4-3, ending Murray’s season in a heart breaker.
It was not until 15 minutes were left in the first half when the Calloway County Lakers scored on a goal by Canaan Bazzell to make it 1-0.
Neither team looked to give in, leaving everything on the field, showing aggression and passion with each pass and goal attempt. However, the passion and aggression led to both programs receiving cards from referees.
The score moved to 2-0 with a goal by Calloway County’s Jude Bazzell on a penalty kick with 13 minutes left in the first half. The Lakers lead lasted going into the half, despite Murray’s sharp tactics and attempts to break down Calloway County’s 2-0 lead.
Less than a minute into the second half, Calloway County added a goal by Anthony Alvardo to make it 3-0. However, Murray cut into the lead with a goal by Max Rosa to make it 3-1.
Calloway County answered, making it 4-1 with a goal by Alberto Boscaro. The score remained until Murray’s Kellen Crouch scored with 37 minutes played. A minute later, Kam Murphy pushed the score to 4-3 with two minutes left to play.
As time ticked away, Murray and Calloway County continued to fight until the end, with one team hoping to win and the other hoping to tie or take the lead from behind. Although Murray fought hard, Calloway County secured the 4-3 win and a chance to play in the Second District championship.
Calloway County will face Marshall County on Thursday night in the Second District championship. After that, the two programs will meet in the First Region tournament against Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County.
Murray’s season ends with a 14-6 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.