MAYFIELD — A crosstown rivalry tradition continued between the Calloway County Lakers and Murray Tigers on Wednesday night during the Second District tournament at Graves County High School. The two teams battled, splitting wins between the male and female programs in the tournament.

In the first match, the Lady Tigers and Lady Lakers kicked off with eyes on the prize, a chance at the regional tournament, and one more step closer to earning a district title. However, only one team would advance, and in the end, it was the Murray Lady Tigers with a 10-0 victory over the Lady Lakers.

