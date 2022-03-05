MURRAY — Paducah Tilghman and Murray played in the last semifinal match of the First Region tournament to see who would be taking on the Mustangs of McCracken County. It was a game of quarters as each team took turns taking control in different eight-minute increments but the Tigers would come out victorious with a 64-34 win.
It was Murray who came out in dominant fashion to claim the first eight minute stretch. Although, it was Tragen Arthur who would score the first points of the game with a corner 3-pointer. The Tigers would take over from there though, going on a 14-0 run before Mian Shaw hit another deep shot to get the Blue Tornado back in scoring mode. Unfortunately for Tilghman that would be the last bucket of the opening quarter, resulting in an 18-6 lead for Murray.
The Tigers would continue their impressive shooting and stellar defense starting the second quarter as they built up to a 27-10 lead with four minutes left in the half. Tilghman would find their rhythm from there though as a pair of deep buckets from Brian Thomas would help elevate the Blue Tornado in a 12-0 run to close out the quarter. Tilghman outscored Murray 16-9 in the second quarter to close out the half 27-22.
Coming out of the half it was all Murray as they would go on to outscore their opponents 22-6 and build a solid cushion as the defensive effort kept the Blue Tornado from finding their much needed buckets. Grant Whitaker and Trey Boggess would hit back to back 3-pointers midway through the quarter to go up 37-26 and the Tigers would never look back. They ended the quarter 49-28 with an 18-0 run.
“Our defensive effort and intensity tonight was big time,” Murray head coach Dior Curtis said. “Our guys came out focused and knew what to do and we executed tonight.”
Murray closed out the final eight minutes of the game dominating yet again with a 15-6 score as they would go on several short runs to cap off the night 64-34.
Whitaker led all scorers with 20 points, six rebound and six steals followed by Boggess with 14 points and Zavion Carman with 10. Mason Grant and Caleb Gill both had six points, Kobe Watson and Lincoln English each had three and Drew May rounded things out with two points.
Tilghman was led by Jayvion Powell and Landon Fitzgerald who each had eight points. Shaw added seven, Thomas had six and Arthur had five.
Murray will take on McCracken County on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the CFSB Center.
The two teams met not long ago in a nail biter that ended in favor of the Mustangs 48-47.
