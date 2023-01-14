Zavion Carman

Murray’s Zavion Carman won the opening tip against St. Mary on Friday night. Carman contribute 14 points to the Tigers 62-41 win over the Vikings.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

Murray High School will look to win their fourth straight First Region All “A” Classic title on Saturday night. The Tigers advanced in the tournament, beating the St. Mary Vikings 62-41 on Friday night at Mayfield High School.

The Tigers opening up the contest with an 8-0 run before St. Mary could find their rhythm. Junior Lincoln English worked hard in the paint to contribute to not only that early run, many points throughout the night for Murray. He finished the night with 13 points, eight of which came in that opening quarter.

