Murray High School will look to win their fourth straight First Region All “A” Classic title on Saturday night. The Tigers advanced in the tournament, beating the St. Mary Vikings 62-41 on Friday night at Mayfield High School.
The Tigers opening up the contest with an 8-0 run before St. Mary could find their rhythm. Junior Lincoln English worked hard in the paint to contribute to not only that early run, many points throughout the night for Murray. He finished the night with 13 points, eight of which came in that opening quarter.
To go along with the points in the paint, a tough full court press from the Tigers made things difficult for St. Mary to get things going offensively. Murray was able to keep the Vikings to just five points until the two minutes mark. Aidan Hahn was able to provided so much needed scoring relief for the Vikings though, as he closed out the quarter with a deep 3-pointer to end the period 17-12 with Murray on top.
Sharp shooting from behind the arc helped boost the Tigers to outscore the Vikings 15-8 in the second quarter. Back-to-back buckets from downtown by Kobe Watson and Collin Wilson made it a 25-15 ball game and the race was on from there.
Going into the halftime break Murray held a healthy 32-20 cushion.
Brett Haas helped the Vikings with eight points in the third quarter as part of an 11-point team campaign, but the continued success by Murray never slowed down.
Three different Tigers found themselves in double-digits in the contest with Wilson leading all scorers with 18 points. Zavion Carman followed with 14 and English had 13.
Carman was the go-to man in the final quarter of play as he worked the paint, putting up 10 of his 14 points in that final eight minute stretch. That last minute effort would seal the deal for Murray, defeating St. Mary 62-41 to advance.
Scoring for Murray behind the 18, 14 and 13 points from Wilson, Carman and English was eight by Watson, four from Jeremiah Jones and two from both Drew May and Miles Mitchell.
For St. Mary, Luke Sims and Brett Haas led the was with 12 points apiece. Owen Mikell had five, Aidan Hahn had three, Palmer Sims, Brandon Quigley, Landon Durbin and AW Southern each had two points and Daniel Willett had one.
